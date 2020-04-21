The ongoing Celo blockchain startup boot camp is witnessing attendance from industry giants, including Winklevoss, Paypal, and a16z. The eight-week-long boot camp by Libra alternative Celo is seeing exciting events, including fundraising, developer projects, and attendance by famous crypto industry players.

"With up to $30,000 in prizes on the line, teams will also receive specialized guidance on product-market fit & matched mentorship from industry leaders from the likes of @a16z, @polychain, @PayPal etc."

More info on the 18 finalists of @UprightVcamps⬇️https://t.co/iNgujXhMwk — Celo (@CeloOrg) April 21, 2020

Selectors have announced 18 finalists who will all receive expert guidance from leading industry giants. Most importantly, a $10,000 cash prize awaits the winning startup.

Celo blockchain startup boot camp promises pmentorship and prizes

The event has been organized jointly by Celo and virtual events firm Upright. The Libra competitor and eponymous proof-of-stake Celo are backed by ‘The Celo Foundation.’ The Celo blockchain startup boot camp will see the 18 finalists compete with each other to create next-gen solutions that will shape the industry. The event will end on June 15, and $30,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs.

The teams will enrich the Celo ecosystem by building apps that run on Celo blockchain. Most importantly, the participants will get mentorship and guidance from leading brands like PayPal and Polychain throughout the camp. Notable names include Jane Lippencott from Winklevoss Capital, Polychain’s Ben Perszyk, and Paypal’s Efran Katz. They will guide the next-gen crypto entrepreneurs and help them create their products.

Celo blockchain challenging established industry giants

Alon Shavit, the co-founder of Upright, says that mentors will work with the teams supporting them with technical and marketing-related guidance. Mentors and teams are matched as per shared interests, requirements of the group, and matching skillsets.

Finalists were chosen from more than 250 applications received from across the world. A team called Conclave builds election specific smart contracts on Celo blockchain. Another participant, named Air Protocol from Mexico, has built P2P solutions that allow asset exchanges that are resistant to censorship. Financial solutions providers Crosspoint (Nigeria) and Good Crypto from Ukraine are other notable names.

Celo was recently in the news when it announced Celo Alliance, which is an alternative to the Libra Association. Interestingly, many members of the Libra Association are part of the new alliance. And now, this Celo blockchain startup boot camp will further boost innovation in the Celo blockchain ecosystem.