TL;DR Breakdown

• Research indicates that crypto adoptions among women comprises 20 percent.

• Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the many celebrities who support the BFF organization.

For a while, cryptocurrency use among women has increased, and this is because several celebrities have served as motivators. Actresses like Mila Kunis, known for the film “Friends with Benefits,” and Gwyneth Paltrow are faithful promoters of the virtual market.

The crypto market does not distinguish between genders, and everyone is welcome to trade. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow believes that crypto provides opportunities for everyone to earn money. Under these ideals is that Paltrow and other celebrities have created the BFF organization that informs all the interested females in the decentralized market.

The crypto organization brought by the celebrities

Not surprisingly, the crypto market is full of men reminded that the financial world has always been attached to these principles for some time now. However, an actress like Gwyneth Paltrow has decided that women are also interested in decentralized commerce through the BFF organization.

The BFF crypto organization was launched by Jamie Schmidt and Morin Britt; both founders have succeeded in the crypto world. Celebrities like Paltrow and Kunis have been the organization’s image, motivating other women to join them. Within the society are the CEO of the company “Rent the runway,” Hyman Jenn, the social agent Shiza Shahid and the businesswoman Randi Zuckerberg.

Low participation of women in crypto

A recently conducted analysis confirmed that women’s number of crypto adoptions is below 20 percent. This means that men occupy 80 percent that used Bitcoin or other crypto use globally.

However, female celebrities plan to increase the number of adoptions. Their goals are to give women crypto information and explain to them what is the safest way they can make their small investments.

Some members of crypto organizations like Paris Hilton have taken a bolder step in the crypto market. The reality show star “The Simple Life” reportedly opened her mind to crypto in 2016 when she made a small BTC investment. Hilton eventually linked up with an NFT company to advise.

Hilton and the rest of the celebrities are looking for women to join the crypto space safely. Hilton and Paltrow also believe that projects like those promoted by NFT-based meet their plans. It is expected that by 2023 women can have more participation in using cryptos and not only in the United States but in the rest of the world.