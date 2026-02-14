Cathie Wood says Bitcoin is solution for incoming AI deflation chaos

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood argues that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against inflation, but also a hedge against rapid deflation caused by technological acceleration.

Cathie Wood spoke with Anthony Pompliano at Bitcoin Investor Week to discuss a myriad of different economic topics. The focal point of their conversation, however, was centered around what she believes is a massive incoming economic disruption that will be caused by technological advancements. Wood believes that traditional financial systems are woefully underprepared for what she called a “productivity shock” that will be brought about by advancements in AI and other technology.

These technological breakthroughs will boost output and, in turn, slash costs for businesses, leading to lower prices for consumers. While this may sound good, Wood stated that this productivity shock will create deflationary chaos, as rapid price drops will upend traditional business models. Her solution to this problem is none other than Bitcoin (BTC). Wood believes it is a hedge against inflation and deflation due to its decentralized nature and fixed supply. This, among other variables, allows it to be shielded from the fragility of traditional financial structures.

Why rapid deflation driven by AI productivity gains is bad for the economy

In this current era of inflation and price increases, the idea of deflation may sound like a good thing at first. After all, the idea of lower prices in today’s world, where things only seem to be getting progressively more expensive, sounds very beneficial to the average consumer. However, when deflation occurs at a rapid rate, which Wood suggests will happen due to productivity gains from artificial intelligence, it creates a problem for a debt-heavy economy like the United States.

The issue is that debt is fixed in nominal dollars. This means that, however much money one owes on their credit card balance, mortgage, or other loans, it does not adjust for inflation or deflation. This also applies to business and government (i.e., U.S. national debt), since both exist in the same U.S. financial system.

When deflation occurs, asset prices fall, salary amounts typically decrease, and business and government revenue decline. This makes it much harder for businesses, governments, and individuals to pay back their debt. For this reason, rapid, unforeseen productivity-driven deflation from AI advancements can destabilize the economy, especially in current circumstances where debt and leverage are high. Various factors like spending cutbacks, layoffs, and defaults can ensue as a result of rapid deflation, leading to economic chaos.

Bitcoin as the solution to a rapid deflationary environment

Wood argues that Bitcoin is uniquely positioned for this AI-driven deflationary crisis she forecasts. For starters, Bitcoin is decentralized, meaning it is a non-sovereign asset that exists outside of traditional financial systems. It also has a scarce, capped supply. This means that, unlike fiat currencies, it can’t be printed infinitely. The issue with printing more money to solve deflationary conditions is that it’s essentially putting a bandaid on the issue. It can relieve tensions temporarily, but it is not a sustainable solution as it creates additional issues like central bank dependency, along with policy and credit risks.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is not controlled by any central entity. This means it is hypothetically protected from economic policy changes in response to deflationary chaos. It also has a mathematically capped supply, which cannot be infinitely expanded to manage short-term currency instability at the cost of long-term stability. The real point that Wood is trying to make is not that Bitcoin should be used by the government, central banks, or corporations to directly fight deflation. Instead, she believes it can be used as a hedge against it to protect capital from the economic instability that will arise from rapid deflationary conditions AI productivity gains may cause.