Cathie Wood Ark Invest bets bigger on Bullish amid 16% surge

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest expanded its Bullish holdings, buying additional shares as the stock surged more than 16% amid a broader equity market rally. Ark has now increased its holdings in the cryptocurrency-related company following significant purchases late last week.

According to the firm’s trading statement, the company purchased 57,164 Bullish shares across three of its exchange-traded funds today, for a total estimated value of $1.83 million based on the closing price.

Ark Invest expands Bullish bets, rebalances portfolio

The recent purchase followed its acquisition of 716,030 shares of Bullish across three flagship ETFs while reducing its Coinbase Global position.

In the first acquisitions on Thursday, ARK purchased Bullish shares for $17.8 million. These purchases were spread across the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, and ARK Innovation ETF. ARK also sold around 119,236 Coinbase shares for $17.4 million the same day. This was the first Coinbase sale for ARK since August 2025 and the first of 2026.

ARK added further disposals to its Coinbase sale on Friday. The firm sold 8,945 shares of ARKF, 32,790 shares of ARKW, and 92,737 shares of ARKK. The Friday sales totaled 134,472 shares, valued at almost $22.1 million.

Ark Invest Tracker revealed on X that on February 9, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest made several notable moves across its ETFs, adding to its bullish positions while rebalancing other holdings.

ARKK (Innovation ETF) added 372 shares of Tempus AI (TEM), 156,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), and 104,109 shares of Roblox (RBLX). The company also reduced its holdings in PagerDuty (PD, 120,591 shares) and Trade Desk (TTD, 20,651 shares).

Ark purchased 2,114 shares of Kodiak AI (KDK) in the Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) while selling Qualcomm (QCOM) in small quantities.

ARKW saw purchases of 27,263 shares of Roblox, while Qualcomm (196 shares), Trade Desk (3,506 shares), PagerDuty (26,534 shares), Pinterest (PINS, 22,885 shares), and GitLab (GTLB, 25,880 shares) were sold.

In ARKG (Genomic Revolution ETF), Ark added 72 shares of Tempus AI. In comparison, ARKF (Fintech Innovation ETF) bought 14,231 shares of Roblox, 54,600 shares of Tharimmune (THAR), and 6,158 shares of Bullish, while selling Global-E Online (GLBE, 97 shares) and Pinterest (23,915 shares).

Market rebound boosts stocks, Bitcoin slides

According to Google Finance data, Ark’s recent share purchases came as the stock surged 16.76% to close at $32.05,

The purchases coincided with a global equity market rebound on Monday.

Bullish was much higher than its previous closing of $27.45, trading between $27.96 and $32.41 during the day. Part of the day’s gains were trimmed as the stock fell 0.97% to $31.74 in after-hours trading. Other stocks also surged on Monday, with Bitmine Immersion Technologies up 4.79%, Palantir Technologies up 5.16%, Circle Internet Group up 5.36%, and CleanSpark up 1.09%.

U.S. equity indices reflected modest gains alongside these individual stock surges. The S&P 500 increased 0.47% to 6,964.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 20.20 points (0.04%) to 50,135.87.

The NYSE Composite gained 0.38% to 23,340.74, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.90% to 23,238.67, and the Russell 2000 Index rose 0.70% to 2,689.05.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at about $69,786, down 1.36% from the previous day, as of 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday. The cryptocurrency fluctuated throughout the day, ranging from about $68,500 to $71,000.