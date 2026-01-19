Cardano’s Hoskinson attacks Ripple’s Garlinghouse over support for Clarity Act

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has publicly slammed Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse for supporting the Clarity Act. Hoskinson believes the bill is not being handled properly politically and blames the Trump administration’s Crypto Czar, David Sacks, for sabotaging its original bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, the Input Outpt Global CEO does not see the bill surviving the current political environment. He further warns that the window to pass the bill is quickly closing and that he is not sure it will pass this quarter.

Hoskinson has also directed his frustrations at David Sacks, the Trump administration’s crypto head, arguing that Sacks should resign if he fails to shepherd the bill through. He noted that the bill had a strong chance of passing until the launch of a Trump-branded memecoin turned crypto regulation into a partisan circus show.

Garlinghouse says an imperfect bill is better than no regulation

While Garlinghouse supports the Clarity Act, Hoskinson doubts the bill will pass, and Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong opposes it. Garlinghouse emphasizes that although the bill may not be perfect, it is better than the current lack of regulation. These sentiments position him as a major supporter of the bill.

The Ripple boss also stresses that the crypto industry cannot wait for the bill to be perfected as lawmakers work to merge the Clarity Act with the Crypto Market Structure bill.

He claims that having the Clarity Act enacted at this point is a win. The Clarity Act aims to assign oversight to the CFTC and the U.S. SEC. Meanwhile, Garlinghouse’s previous efforts contributed to the enactment of the first U.S. stablecoin regulation in June 2025.

On the other hand, some XRP community members have criticized Hoskinson for crashing out on Brad. They urge Hosknison to focus on helping shape the Clarity bill rather than going all out against Brad for no good reason.

Scott says markup hearing postponed, talks continue

The Senate Banking Committee delayed its scheduled markup hearing for the Clarity Act last week, after Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong voiced his opposition.

Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the Senate Banking Committee Chairman, also announced last Wednesday that the committee will postpone the markup meeting as negotiations continue. He claimed that he has spoken with leaders across the crypto industry and the financial sector, as well as his Senate colleagues, and that everyone remains at the table working in good faith.

Scott also explained that the progress with the Clarity bill is a result of months of detailed bipartisan discussions and input from law enforcement, investors, and innovators. The goal is to deliver clear rules that protect consumers and strengthen the country’s national security. Scott believes that clear regulations will ensure the future of finance is built in the United States.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats on the Banking and Agriculture Committee met on Friday via phone calls with crypto industry leaders to discuss the bill. However, Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong is concerned about some decisions of the latest effort to draft new rules.

According to Armstrong, the bill will likely erode the U.S. CFTC’s authority and deprive crypto companies of the ability to offer rewards on customer holdings of dollar-pegged stablecoins. Contrary to Garlinghouse’s views, the Coinbase boss believes the industry would rather have no bill than pass a bad one. However, he is confident that the right outcome will be achieved if the ongoing efforts continue.

Meanwhile, the Senators spearheading the bill are concerned that it will not get enough votes to advance out of the committee. They, however, believe the bill will need the support of at least 7 Democrats to pass.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.