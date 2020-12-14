TL;DR Breakdown

Cardano price prediction expected to rise to $0.16

Bulls in control into mid-December

Little sign of bearish action ahead

Volatility decreasing with bullish activity

Overall ADA market looks to be bullish into late December 2020

Cardano (ADA) is currently undergoing preparations to upgrade to the next stage on it’s roadmap dubbed Goguen. As preparations are underway, ADA price begins to rise.

ADA price has seen a steady decline into December, but looks set to take bullish action once again before concluding the year 2020.

At the time of writing, ADA price currently sits at $0.1551 – up 0.78 percent from it’s opening price today of $0.1540.

