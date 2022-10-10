logo
Cardano price analysis: Bearish momentum degrades ADA price to $0.416

Cardano price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Cardano price analysis is in a bearish trend
  • Support for ADA/USD is present at $0.4138
  • Cardano price is facing resistance at $0.4263

Cardano price analysis shows that the market sentiment is bearish, and the price may continue to fall. The strongest resistance for ADA/USD is present at $0.4263 and support is at $0.4138. Cardano price has seen a slight rebound in recent days, however, the bull run seems to have fizzled out as the prices have once again fallen below the $0.41 mark.

The overall market sentiment for Cardano is bearish as the investors remain cautious about the current market conditions. The trading volume for ADA/USD price is declining, which is now at $399,499,585 as the digital asset consolidates near $0.416 levels. The total market capitalization for Cardano is now at $14,256,827,841 as the cryptocurrency remains at the 8th position on CoinMarketCap’s list.

Cardano price analysis 1-day price analysis: Market moves downward 

Cardano price analysis on a 24-hour timeframe reveals that the market volatility is following a decreasing direction. This means that ADA/USD prices subject to fluctuations will fluctuate in the same direction as volatility; less volatility means less probability of the price shifting to either extreme. The upper limit of Bollinger’s band exists at $ 0.4263 while the lower limit is at $0.4138. The price currently trades near the middle of Bollinger’s band, indicating decreasing market volatility.

image 131
ADA/USD 1-day price, source: TradingView

The moving average convergence/divergence histogram supports a bearish crossover as the MACD line (blue) crosses below the signal line (red). This suggests that the downward momentum is likely to continue in the near term. The relative strength index is currently at 40.38 and it does not show any extremities, which suggests that there are no oversold or overbought conditions in the market.

Cardano price analysis 4-hour price analysis: Bearish momentum pulls price back to $0.416

The 4-hour timeframe for Cardano price analysis shows a bearish trend as the price has undergone a decline again despite the upwards price function during the starting hours of today’s session. The next few hours will be crucial for the market as the next few candlesticks will provide more insight into the market’s short-term trend.

image 130
ADA/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The volatility is mild for the ADA/USD pair on the 4-hour chart as the upper Bollinger band trades at $0.4262, while the lower Bollinger band is at $0.4162, which might provide support in case of a bearish breakout. The RSI has entered the lower half of the neutral zone and is present at an index of 38.64; the downslope of the RSI indicates increasing selling activity. The MACD line is over the signal line which suggests a bullish market trend in the near term.

Cardano price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the overall Cardano price analysis is bearish as the digital asset consolidates near the $0.416 level. The market indicators are pointing to further downside momentum in the near term as the bearish winds continue to blow. Investors remain cautious about the current economic conditions. Prices will continue falling if the selling pressure persists.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

