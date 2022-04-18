News
Bitcoin
Binance
Ripple
Ethereum
Cardano
Dogecoin
DeFi
NFT
ETFs
Price Predictions
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Cardano
XRP
Dogecoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Chainlink
Ethereum Classic
VeChain
Tron
EOS
CRO
Algorand
Zcash
Holochain
Zilliqa
Digibyte
Dent
KIN
MATIC
WRX
SHIB
UNI
DOT
BNB
SUSHI
AAVE
CAKE
ENJ
WINK
Solana
PIVX
Voyager
Avalanche
Dentacoin
Ardor
LCX
VIBE
TRAC
STEEM
XYO
BAX
TRB
CRO
REQ
Loopring
Decentraland
Cosmos
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • Lapin Lapin
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 2 mins read

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83

Cardano Price analysis 2022-04-18

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Cardano price analysis is bullish today.
  • ADA/USD saw more consolidation yesterday.
  • Spike below $0.92 seen overnight.

Cardano price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a clear break below previous consolidation and a strong lower low set at $0.87. Therefore, ADA/USD should regain some of the loss over the next 24 hours and retest the $0.92 previous support as resistance.

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has moved in the red over the last 24 hours as strong selling pressure was seen overnight. The leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined by 2.18 and 3.45 percent, while Cardano had a more substantial 5.18 percent loss.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours: Cardano sets another lower local low

ADA/USD traded in a range of $0.8777 to $0.9615, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has spiked by 109.83 percent, totaling 955.9 million, while the total market cap trades at $30.41 billion, ranking the coin in 8th place overall.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart: ADA looks to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Cardano price action moving higher over the last hours as sellers are exhausted after a strong selloff overnight.

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83
ADA/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Cardano price action has seen consolidation for most of the last week above the $0.92 support. The calm trading resulted from the previous rapid decline from the last local high at $0.164, indicating strong bearish momentum overall.

The consolidation continued until the second half of yesterday when another attempt to break lower followed. This time bears were successful, quickly leading ADA/USD to a new several-week low at 0.87.

Since then, selling pressure has diminished. Slight reaction have already been set over the last hours, indicating that the Cardano price will likely retrace over the next 24 hours.

Cardano price analysis: Conclusion 

Cardano price analysis is bullish today as the market has started to retrace after a strong drop overnight. Likely the $0.92 previous support will be retested as resistance before another lower local high is set.

While waiting for Cardano to move further, see our articles on Web3 Startups, Staking Enjin Coin, and Where to buy XRP.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA breaks consolidation, drops to $0.83
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA stagnates after rejection at $0.97 resistance
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA drops to $0.945 as bears out rule sluggish bullish momentum
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD set to break below the daily support at $0.90
13 April, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA retraces from the $1.0 resistance as market sentiment turns red
12 April, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments are available on the AMC mobile app
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
MetaMask warns iOS users about phishing attacks
18 April, 2022
2 mins read
Kazakhstan plans to implement a new tax system for Bitcoin miners
17 April, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk and Justin Sun offer to buy Twitter
14 April, 2022
2 mins read
Indian traders frustrated over UPI deposit suspension
14 April, 2022
2 mins read

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us