Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market saw a rapid increase in price overnight, and the previous all-time high at $2.47 was broken. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue gaining ground and reach towards the $3 mark next.

The cryptocurrency market trades with a strong bullish momentum over the past 24 hours, with the market leader, Bitcoin, gaining almost 6 percent. Meanwhile, Cardano is the best performer from the major altcoins, with a gain of 18.73 percent.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours: Cardano spikes above the $2.47 previous all-time high

ADA/USD traded in a range of $2.05 – $2.55, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 90.93 percent and totals $9.74 billion, while the total market capitalization trades around $80.46 billion, ranking the coin in 3rd place overall.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart: ADA looks to move further?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Cardano price breaking past the previous all-time high of $2.47 and continuing higher today.

Cardano price action has seen a substantial increase over the past weeks. After a significant swing low was set around $1.02 on the 20th of July, ADA/USD rapidly advanced and broke past the previous swing highs at $1.50 and $1.60 earlier this month.

Further price increase followed from there, with ADA reaching a total gain of more than 120 percent to the previous swing high of $2.25. Around the resistance, bears took over the Cardano price action for several days as a strong retracement was seen to the $1.90 mark.

On the 18th of August, any further downside was rejected, and ADA/USD started to rally again. Over the past days, ADA rallied another 30 percent and finally broke past the previous all-time high of $2.47.

Overall, this Cardano price action development indicates a lot more bullish momentum to follow over the following days as the market continues moving towards new heights.

Cardano Price Analysis: Conclusion

Cardano price analysis is bullish today as a new all-time high was set after a strong rally overnight. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue rallying later today and set further highs.

