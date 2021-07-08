TL;DR Breakdown

The ADA/USD pair is undergoing a churning in a bid to decide the future course of action. Cardano aims to reach to the $1.40 level as the pair builds upon the 20-day MA support line. The key support levels include the $1.34 and $1.30 levels. The buyers need to create massive volumes to surpass the critical resistance levels at $1.40 and $1.45, respectively.

The current Cardano price analysis reflects how the ADA/USD is moving closer to ascending triangle pattern. It seems bullish within the same triangle which began forming in late June. The 200-day moving average line at $1.00 will be essential in creating a bullish triangle in the coming days, provided the bulls maintain a buying momentum.

The bullish ascending triangle pattern signals an upcoming uptrend. However, the same pattern does carry a risk of downfall and it may face selling pressures near the current levels due to resistance at the $1.40 level. There are chances that the triangle may test lower levels before fully maturing to a positive trend as per Cardano price analysis.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours: Resuming a bullish rally

At the start of July, the Cardano buyers had a failed attempt at the resistance near $1.50 level. The sellers were eager to push it down and break below the ascending triangle. The higher sloping channel was interrupted by the surging selling pressure closer to $1.48 level. The declining moving averages further encouraged the bears to boost selling pressure and thereby bring the ADA/USD pair down under the $1.40 level.

After continuing the price drop, the pair stabilized near the $1.32 support level. According to Cardano price analysis, the lower channel of the ascending triangle provided the support as expected. At the same support pivot point, the 20-day moving average delivered more support, helping the bulls accumulate more.

Support at the bottom of the ascending price channel is a sign of an incoming bullish rally. The declining volumes are a concern that may nullify the gains. It can result in a small leg downwards as per Cardano price analysis.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart: Short-term gains likely post $1.38

Cardano price chart by TradingView

The Cardano price analysis shows that the short-term price prediction has turned bullish. Despite the sellers attempting another journey to 20-day MA at $1.30, the price won’t be declining much below $1.33 since there is ample support underneath, and bulls might turn a slight decline into a quick accumulation phase.

Beyond $1.40, there is massive resistance near $1.45, and then at $1.50. The upper end of the ascending triangle pattern is lined up with massive sell orders that will likely limit the ADA price rise to $1.50. In an extremely bullish scenario, the pair may cross $1.50 and reach out towards $1.72 resistance where the .50 Fibonacci resistance lies.

The RSI is near the 50 level and has a rising slope. The MACD shows no clear indication of a bullish crossover.

Cardano price analysis conclusion: Traders need a bullish breakout sign

Stuck in a tight range of $1.32 and $1.36, the ADA/USD pair needs to pull off a trend breakout. The bearish signs in the Cardano price may not gain much traction beyond the $1.32 support point. The ascending price channel that began in late June is finally materializing into something fruitful.

It remains to be seen where the tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears will end up. At the time of writing, the price is hovering near the $1.35 support line. As the momentum builds up, the first stopover for the price would be $1.375, followed by $1.40 resistance.

