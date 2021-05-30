TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Cardano price prediction is bullish as the market spiked higher over the past hours and moved to $1.70 after establishing a higher swing low at $1.34 overnight. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to move higher over the next few days and break to the $2 mark.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market trades in the green over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is up by 3.65 percent, while Ethereum at 2 percent. Cardano is among the best performers, with a gain of 16 percent.

ADA/USD opened at $1.40 after a slight bearish close yesterday. From there, bulls took over the momentum and started pushing the Cardano price higher, with the next resistance seen at the $1.80 mark. If ADA/USD breaks higher, we expect the market to reach new all-time highs next month.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours

The ADA/USD price moved in a range of $1.34 – $1.69, indicating a good amount of volatility. The total trading volume has increased by 42.7 percent and totals $5.5 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap trades around $51.4 billion, ranking cryptocurrency in 4th place overall.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart – ADA spikes higher

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the market moving away from the $1.34 support tested overnight, indicating that a higher swing high has been set.

The overall market starts to trade with an increasingly more bullish price action structure over the past few days. After retracing from the $2.45 high, ADA/USD lost 60 percent until support was found at the $1 mark.

After a sharp move higher below $2, ADA/USD retraced and set a higher low at $1.10. From there, another slightly lower high was set at the $1.80 resistance, indicating that the market is ready to reverse over the following weeks.

At the end of this week, the Cardano price action retraced and established support at the $1.34 mark, meaning that a new higher low is set. ADA/USD moved higher and currently attempts to break the previous swing high at the $1.80 mark.

If Cardano can break above the $1.80 mark, we should see bullish momentum take over and start pushing the market price towards new all-time highs above the $2.45 mark.

Cardano Price Prediction: Conclusion

Cardano price prediction is bullish as a new higher swing low was set overnight around $1.34. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue moving higher over the next 24 hours and break above the $1.80 resistance next week.

