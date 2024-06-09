Cardano Node 9.0 to launch in June, preparing for Chang fork

Cardano Node 9.0 is set to launch in June. This update will prepare the blockchain platform for the much-anticipated Chang fork. Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently shared this major development on X.

Hoskinson mentioned that the hard fork can occur once 70% of the Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) install the new node. This will propel Cardano into the Voltaire era, marking a state of full decentralization—a huge milestone for the network and the entire blockchain industry. Hoskinson called it the most significant event in Cardano’s history.

Cardano has a bright future ahead, says Hoskinson

Hoskinson reflected on the journey over the past decade, stating that building Cardano has been like building a nation. He expressed pride in the community and optimism for the future. Hoskinson believes Cardano offers hope for the industry and the world, and he encouraged everyone to make a significant impact in the next decade.

Cardano will be a decentralized civilization spanning the entire world with millions of residents. We’ll have the most advanced blockchain governance system, annual budgets, a treasury, and the wisdom of our entire community to guide us. Charles Hoskinson

Three days ago, the founder addressed the disconnect between media perception and Cardano’s actual progress. He criticized the cryptocurrency media for not recognizing Cardano’s advancements.

Hoskinson said, “It’s becoming impossible to keep up with, and it has much good news coming in just the next six months. Then I look at the cryptomedia, and the headlines are ‘Will Cardano die?’ It’s beyond pathetic and just reflects on the low quality and low effort they put into our ecosystem.”

Despite the negativity, he emphasized that Cardano is on the brink of its most significant hard fork. Hoskinson also underscored that the platform is experiencing rapid growth in community-developed decentralized applications (DApps), and that they are leading the industry in scaling research and development.

Cardano is expanding

Technologies like Hydra are maturing, adding more capabilities to the Cardano network. The ecosystem is expanding with partner chains, midnight, and prism. Community events and initiatives like Project Catalyst are driving innovation. Hoskinson also mentioned the upcoming constitutional convention in Argentina as a major event for the community.

Cardano is here to stay, and it’s a juggernaut that will drag this industry kicking and screaming if it has to towards solving the real-world economic, political, and social issues we all face. Charles Hoskinson

In addition to his updates, Hoskinson ran a poll asking if the Cardano Treasury should fund a not-for-profit media DAO aimed at reporting crypto news fairly across the industry. The poll received over 11,000 votes, with nearly 70% in favor.

