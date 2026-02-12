Cardano secures LayerZero integration as Hoskinson defends bullish macro outlook.

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output, confirmed that LayerZero would be ported to the Cardano blockchain at a keynote speech during Consensus Hong Kong. He stated that integration will increase Cardano’s cross-chain capabilities and aid the development of stablecoin infrastructure.

LayerZero is one of the most widely used omnichain messaging protocols in Web3. LayerZero connects over 150 blockchains. It also provides access to more than 400 tokens and over $80 billion in omnichain assets. As a result, Cardano can access ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, and others via LayerZero’s endpoint infrastructure.

Cardano brings LayerZero and USDCx onchain

More importantly, Hoskinson said plans are in place to introduce USDCx to Cardano with extensive wallet and exchange support. Its deployment will be based on zero-knowledge cryptography to drive up privacy without sacrificing immutability. As a result, cryptography, privacy, and regulatory certainty can be merged in the transactions of stablecoins. Hoskinson noted, “Get ready, folks. This changes everything.”

One of the next major outcomes of the Critical Cardano Integrations workstream is now in place! The Steering Committee representing @IOGroup @Cardano_CF @emurgo_io @midnightfdn and Intersect has approved a major interoperability integration for Cardano: bringing @LayerZero_Core… pic.twitter.com/Y1A8ywos8n — Intersect (@IntersectMBO) February 12, 2026

LayerZero’s arrival aligns with Cardano’s plans of developing institutional-grade instruments. Rather than focusing exclusively on retail momentum, the network is also carving out a role as an infrastructure for cross-chain liquidity and compliant digital assets. Hence, interoperability and privacy have become the core of its roadmap.

Just days ago, LayerZero announced a Layer 1 blockchain called Zero and got support from Citadel Securities and Ark Invest. Both firms bought the native ZRO token of the protocol. It is worth noting that token purchases are rare for Citadel Securities, making the move notable in traditional finance circles. Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs, said the bigger picture is to build permissionless systems to transfer the global economy onchain.

Hoskinson confronts bear market sentiment

While announcing the partnership, Hoskinson pointed to the wider crypto downturn. Wearing a McDonald’s uniform as a reference to bear market memes, he conceded that sentiment in the industry has hit historic lows.

Instead, he described current conditions as a “micro” situation in a bigger bullish trend. In his view, the macro adoption drivers remain intact. Even amid price fluctuations, institutional alliances, regulatory changes, and privacy innovations are on the rise.

Notably, the LayerZero deal announcement came in line with progress across Cardano’s ecosystem as a whole. Midnight Foundation confirmed that Midnight’s mainnet would be coming in March as a partner chain to Cardano.

Midnight charts a different path from Monero and Zcash

Hoskinson also touched on speculation about onboarding privacy-maximalist communities from Monero and Zcash. He made it clear that Midnight is not pursuing a direct migration strategy. “You don’t try to get anybody from Monero or ZCash over,” he said during a Q&A session.

According to Hoskinson, those communities constitute a specific demographic with a deep commitment to privacy ideology. Midnight, by contrast, is designed for mainstream users who may not be looking for privacy but benefit from it by default.

He said that privacy should not be a simple binary switch. Instead, it should be able to operate on layers of selective disclosure and regulatory compatibility. “What Monero and ZCash have been trying to convince people is it’s like a light switch. We’re private. The switch is on. Everybody else is not. The switch is off. That’s not how that works,” he said.