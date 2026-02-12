🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
ADAArk InvestCardanoCitadel SecuritiesLayerZeroUSDCxZRO

Cardano secures LayerZero integration as Hoskinson defends bullish macro outlook

2 mins read
912645
Cardano secures LayerZero integration as Hoskinson defends bullish macro outlook.

Contents

1. Cardano brings LayerZero and USDCx onchain
2. Hoskinson confronts bear market sentiment
3. Midnight charts a different path from Monero and Zcash
Share link:

In this post:

  • Cardano will integrate LayerZero to connect with 150+ blockchains and expand access to 400+ tokens and $80B+ assets.

  • Hoskinson says market sentiment is weak, but he maintains that crypto’s long-term macro outlook remains bullish.

  • Midnight mainnet will launch in March and aims to deliver default privacy to mainstream blockchain users.

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Input Output, confirmed that LayerZero would be ported to the Cardano blockchain at a keynote speech during Consensus Hong Kong. He stated that integration will increase Cardano’s cross-chain capabilities and aid the development of stablecoin infrastructure.

LayerZero is one of the most widely used omnichain messaging protocols in Web3. LayerZero connects over 150 blockchains. It also provides access to more than 400 tokens and over $80 billion in omnichain assets. As a result, Cardano can access ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, and others via LayerZero’s endpoint infrastructure.

Cardano brings LayerZero and USDCx onchain

More importantly, Hoskinson said plans are in place to introduce USDCx to Cardano with extensive wallet and exchange support. Its deployment will be based on zero-knowledge cryptography to drive up privacy without sacrificing immutability. As a result, cryptography, privacy, and regulatory certainty can be merged in the transactions of stablecoins. Hoskinson noted, “Get ready, folks. This changes everything.”

LayerZero’s arrival aligns with Cardano’s plans of developing institutional-grade instruments. Rather than focusing exclusively on retail momentum, the network is also carving out a role as an infrastructure for cross-chain liquidity and compliant digital assets. Hence, interoperability and privacy have become the core of its roadmap.

See also  Cardano sentiment crashes to 5-month low, will whales buy the dip?

Just days ago, LayerZero announced a Layer 1 blockchain called Zero and got support from Citadel Securities and Ark Invest. Both firms bought the native ZRO token of the protocol. It is worth noting that token purchases are rare for Citadel Securities, making the move notable in traditional finance circles. Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs, said the bigger picture is to build permissionless systems to transfer the global economy onchain.

Hoskinson confronts bear market sentiment

While announcing the partnership, Hoskinson pointed to the wider crypto downturn. Wearing a McDonald’s uniform as a reference to bear market memes, he conceded that sentiment in the industry has hit historic lows.

Instead, he described current conditions as a “micro” situation in a bigger bullish trend. In his view, the macro adoption drivers remain intact. Even amid price fluctuations, institutional alliances, regulatory changes, and privacy innovations are on the rise.

Notably, the LayerZero deal announcement came in line with progress across Cardano’s ecosystem as a whole. Midnight Foundation confirmed that Midnight’s mainnet would be coming in March as a partner chain to Cardano.

Midnight charts a different path from Monero and Zcash

Hoskinson also touched on speculation about onboarding privacy-maximalist communities from Monero and Zcash. He made it clear that Midnight is not pursuing a direct migration strategy. “You don’t try to get anybody from Monero or ZCash over,” he said during a Q&A session.

See also  Cardano community debunks false claims on ADA staking mechanism

According to Hoskinson, those communities constitute a specific demographic with a deep commitment to privacy ideology. Midnight, by contrast, is designed for mainstream users who may not be looking for privacy but benefit from it by default.

He said that privacy should not be a simple binary switch. Instead, it should be able to operate on layers of selective disclosure and regulatory compatibility.  “What Monero and ZCash have been trying to convince people is it’s like a light switch. We’re private. The switch is on. Everybody else is not. The switch is off. That’s not how that works,” he said.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan