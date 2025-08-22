Multi-platform Cardano wallet Eternl is the first recipient of community-voted treasury funds from the 96.8 million ADA treasury withdrawal pool. Cardano holders voted for a proposal to use funds from the treasury to improve the network on August 2.

Sundae Labs Chief Technology Officer Pi Lunningham, known as “Quantumplation,” congratulated Eternl wallet on X earlier today for becoming the first project to receive treasury funding.

“So far we’ve seen several treasury withdrawals, from Amaru to all the Intersect-administered governance actions,” Lunningham wrote. “However, each of those withdrawals targets a smart contract built by Sundae Labs, and until now, that’s where the funds have sat.”

The Cardano Foundation confirmed the disbursement, mentioning that the Oversight Committee had reviewed and approved the Eternl wallet contract. “Their first milestone of 5,830 ADA has now been successfully withdrawn,” the foundation noted.

Community approval of treasury funding

The disbursement follows a governance vote in early August, when the Cardano community approved funding to support upgrades across the network. According to a report by Cryptopolitan on August 3, about 74% of voters backed the Input Output Engineering (IOE) protocol roadmap for treasury support.

The approval was the first time that protocol-level development would be financed directly by community resources. Tim Harrison, executive vice president of community and ecosystem at Input Output, said funding activities from within provided “full transparency, responsibility, and a commitment to building an open, resilient ecosystem.”

Unlike earlier treasury transactions, which are still within Sundae Labs’ smart contracts, the Eternl withdrawal is a full disbursement to an external project. Lunningham explained that previous funds, such as those allocated to Amaru, had only been swapped into USDM stablecoins and returned to the contract, without being spent.

With Eternl, the oversight committee established a payment schedule tied to project achievements. The first onboarding milestone matured at 5,830 ADA, which Eternl successfully withdrew from the contract.

“What a journey this has been. Over the coming days we’ll likely see the other projects created, signed, and early milestones claimed,” Lunningham concluded.

Eternl responded to the CTO’s post, commenting:

“We were honored to be your guinea pigs. Btw. Great work on that dashboard. Great overview of the whole process. Initiating and withdrawing the initial funds was really easy.”

Planned upgrades under treasury funding

The approved roadmap has several technical upgrades meant to improve Cardano’s scalability, developer experience, and interoperability.

Among the phased initiatives is Ouroboros Leios, a consensus upgrade that could increase network throughput, and Hydra, a layer-two protocol intended to enable faster and cheaper transactions.

Other developments include improvements to Mithril, which are expected to shorten node bootstrap times, and Project Acropolis, which introduces a modular node architecture to make it easier for new developers to join core development.

The roadmap also features performance optimizations to reduce synchronization times and lower memory requirements, along with nested transactions that will create the technical foundation for advanced smart contracts and smoother interoperability across different blockchain systems.

Governance framework changes now in shape

The treasury milestone comes against the backdrop of changes within Cardano’s governance framework.

In June, the community elected its first Constitutional Committee, a seven-member body responsible for reviewing governance proposals against the principles of the network’s new constitution. The committee can reject proposals if they conflict with these principles.

The incorporation of CIP-1694 in the Cardano Blockchain Ecosystem Constitution in February strengthened on-chain governance by enabling ADA holders to vote directly on protocol decisions. Token holders can also delegate their votes, while stake pool operators retain an advisory role in the decision-making process.

