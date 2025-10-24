Canada slashes 50% on Stellantis' tariff-free import quota.

Canada has decided to reduce trade benefits for Stellantis NV and General Motors Co. after both automakers scaled back their manufacturing commitments in Ontario. The Canadian Department of Finance announced on Thursday that Stellantis’ tariff-free import quota will be slashed by 50%, and GM’s will be cut by 24.2%.

Ottawa’s auto remission framework allows U.S.-assembled vehicles to enter Canada tariff-free only if the automakers maintain local production. Finance Minister Philippe Champagne revealed that the decision to cut the tariff-free rate reflected the government’s disappointment with the recent decision by GM to halt domestic production at BrightDrop electric delivery vans and Stellantis’ cancellation to build the Jeep Compass in Canada. He added that it was an unacceptable decision considering the legal obligations they signed to Canada and Canadian workers.

Ottawa tightens tariff rules on Stellantis and GM

Stellantis announced at the beginning of this month that it would shift its Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ontario, to Belvidere, Illinois, as part of the U.S. $13 billion plan to boost domestic output. The automaker revealed that the plan will fund the launch of five new vehicle models, the development of a new four-cylinder GMET4 EVO engine, and the creation of 5,000 new jobs across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Our government is deeply disappointed by the recent production changes announced by General Motors and Stellantis. That's why we are reducing their import remission quotas — a clear consequence under our established framework. We stand firmly with our auto workers and will not… pic.twitter.com/ZHvuqXfgyL — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) October 24, 2025

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, acknowledged that the initiative will increase U.S. production capacity by 50% and support additional models through 2029. The decision to move production to the United States left roughly 3,000 unionized employees jobless.

General Motors ended BrightDrop electric van production due to lower-than-expected demand for its commercial EV line. Atleast 1,100 hourly workers were affected by the blow. The government effectively deemed the decisions a breach of contract made under the auto remission framework. Automotive Industry Minister Melanie Joly revealed that the government is prepared to pursue legal actions if Stellantis fails to honor its pledges.

In a letter to Stellantis, Joly warned that the automaker had made legally binding commitments, and anything short of fulfilling that commitments is considered a default. She added that Ottawa will hold the automaker accountable legally.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, supported the government decision, pointing out that what’s the point of bonusing someone to maintain their footprint if they’ve reneged on the commitment. He framed the decision as a way to remind the automakers that the incentives come with expectations and hopes they’ll backtrack.

Trump’s reshoring push pressures automakers as Canada retaliates

Donald Trump’s reshoring agenda has put companies under pressure to expand U.S.-based production, prioritizing domestic auto-manufacturing and imposing steep penalties on imports. U.S tariffs of up to 25% on non-compliant vehicles have helped reshape firms’ decisions across North America.

The current decision by GM highlights a growing trend of battery and EV manufacturers scaling back production following s slump in demand for EVs. Cryptopolitan reported recently that Dan Inc. closed down operations for the same reason. The closure of Dana led to the layoffs of approximately 200 employees. For the U.S. front, the slump in demand was mainly attributed to the expiry of tax credits on EVs on September 30. Dana’s market exit appears to be reciprocated across the industry, although the Chinese rivals, such as BYD, seem to keep up.

The policy change by the Canadian government reflects a fragile balance in Canada’s automotive industry. Champagne wrote to GM’s president, Kristian Aquilina, that the remission quotas could be revisited. The Finance Minister noted that should GM secure another mandate for Ingersoll and vehicle production increases, the remission quotas will be revisited. He added that similar conditions apply to Stellantis, whose quotas will only be restored if it launches a new Canadian production line.

The government decision effectively rolls back the trade incentive despite a 25% retaliatory tariff imposed last year amid escalating tensions over the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

