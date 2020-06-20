Authorities are currently investigating Canada Bitcoin thieves who succeeded in scamming two unsuspecting victims of over $15,430 in Strathcona County RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

Reportedly, the Canada Bitcoin thieves who robbed two different victims both got in touch with their victim via a phone call impersonating police officers. One of the victims claimed the caller said he was with the Canadian Revenue Agency and was told they were facing arrest issues if immediate payments were not made.

Authority reacts to Canada Bitcoin thieves’ case

The victim claims he was told to make withdrawals and deposit into a Bitcoin machine. Helplessly he followed the scammer’s order and deposited $8,817 into the wallet address.

The other victim claimed he got a call from someone who claimed he was an officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and told that their social insurance number had been compromised. The victim was then told he was in the middle of several fraud allegations, but any BTC deposit would be safe. The victim was convinced to withdraw his bank deposits and deposit it in a BTC machine.

Both victims lost all the money they deposited in the Bitcoin machine.

Constable advises what to do in a threat situation

Chantelle Kelly, a constable of the Strathcona County, said under no circumstance would the police like the Canda Bitcoin thieves get in touch with individuals asking for Bitcoin. He said the scammers get in touch, hoping someone falls victim. In line with the constable’s statement, no government agency will ask for immediate payment on a phone call via the crypto machine.

The constable explained that scammers rely on victims panicking and not making any effort to verify what they are being told. He thereby warned that threats that one faces immediate arrest if they don’t make certain crypto payment either via Bitcoin machine or credit card are a red flag.

According to Kelly, the best thing that could be done is to get in touch with the necessary authorities. Alongside this, in cases where one owes agencies a certain sum of money, such person would have received multiple notices in the mail or a letter to that effect before a phone call.