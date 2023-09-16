Can Humans Outthink Chatbots?

TL;DR Breakdown

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT, have showcased their ability to excel in creative thinking tasks, leaving researchers intrigued. A recent study conducted by experts in the field reveals that AI chatbots possess a specific type of creative thinking called “divergent thinking,” which involves generating creative ideas by exploring various possible solutions.

Notably, when evaluated through alternate uses tasks, a classic test that challenges individuals to brainstorm multiple uses for a simple object, chatbots, on average, outperformed humans. However, the findings also underscore that, for now, the most exceptional human ideas remain on par with or surpass AI-generated ones.

AI’s remarkable divergent thinking capability

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Scientific Reports, Professor Simone Grassini from the University of Bergen, Norway, and her colleague, Mika Koivisto, from the University of Turku, Finland, collaborated to investigate the creative thinking capabilities of AI chatbots in comparison to human performance. The researchers assigned alternate use tasks for four common objects—a rope, a box, a pencil, and a candle—to a group of 256 human volunteers and three AI chatbots, namely ChatGPT3, ChatGPT4, and Copy.Ai.

AI chatbots outshine in creative ideation

The responses from both human participants and AI chatbots were meticulously evaluated based on two key metrics: semantic distance and creativity. Semantic distance refers to how closely related a response is to the object’s original purpose, while creativity assesses the innovative quality of the responses.

The results of the study were eye-opening. On average, AI chatbots generated responses that scored significantly higher in terms of semantic distance and creativity when compared to the human responses. This demonstrated the AI’s prowess in divergent thinking, a specific facet of creative thinking.

Human creativity vs. AI precision

Despite the impressive performance of AI chatbots in creative tasks, the study revealed an essential aspect of human creativity. The best human responses consistently matched or exceeded the best responses from the AI chatbots in seven out of eight scoring categories. This observation highlights the depth and diversity of human creativity.

However, it’s worth noting that human responses also had a higher proportion of poor-quality ideas, contrasting with the AI chatbots’ consistency in generating creative responses.

AI’s potential to enhance creativity

Professor Grassini emphasized the significance of the study’s findings, pointing out that AI chatbots, particularly ChatGPT, displayed an unexpected level of creativity. While they surpassed humans in the specific domain of divergent thinking, it is essential to recognize the broader context of human creativity.

The research raises intriguing questions about the role of AI in enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. Professor Grassini believes that AI has the potential to assist humans in improving their creative capacities.

The study’s implications extend beyond the academic realm. It sheds light on the growing role of AI in various industries and its potential to augment human capabilities. However, it also underscores the complexity and uniqueness of human creativity, suggesting that AI may not fully replicate or surpass it.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT have demonstrated unexpected creative thinking abilities, particularly in divergent thinking tasks. These findings open up exciting possibilities for the role of AI in boosting human creativity across different domains. While AI showcases its potential, it is evident that human creativity remains a multifaceted and unparalleled phenomenon.