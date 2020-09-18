VeChain has joined the Chinese CAFA as a council member.

The alliance plans to ensure food traceability from farm to market.

CAFA will boost the supply chain traceability using ToolChain.

A Chinese government-backed organization, CAFA or the China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance, has adopted VeChain ToolChain to boost food supply chain traceability. The development stems as VeChain was named one of the members of the organization on Thursday, according to a report. VeChain has since been known for powering traceability platforms.

VeChain ToolChain: CAFA’s latest solution to enhance traceability

As reported, CAFA is a part of the country’s National Agricultural Science Technology Innovation Alliance instituted by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture. Ultimately, the objective with the organizations is basically to ensure a trustworthy platform that will connect the many organizations related to the food sector, ensuring the healthy production and supply processes of foods.

By joining the CAFA as one of the council members, VeChain will facilitate the organization’s strategy for “building a from-farm-to-table traceability system across the entire country,” through its blockchain-powered VeChain ToolChain. The development today will boost trust amongst consumers and enterprises, as the processes of food products – from cultivation to marketing – will be available on the blockchain.

This supports CAFA’s vision of “providing consumers with safe, high-quality and healthy food of animal origin,” the report reads.

VeChain ToolChain boosts traceability for big enterprises

Since its launch last year, the VeChain ToolChain has grown to become an easy-to-implement and scalable technology for enterprises. Having partnered with notable enterprises like Walmart China Food Traceability Platform and Foodgates, VeChain ToolChain has been re-engineered to support full lifecycle traceability for different enterprises.

In July, VeChain partnered with Italian Tokenfarm to enhance the traceability of tomatoes cultivated in the country, under Tokenfarm’s blockchain tomato tracing pilot project, as Cryptopolitan reported. Recently, automaker BMW partnered with VeChain to create a new auto security system.