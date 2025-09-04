FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BYDTesla

BYD cuts full year sales target by 16% as EV price war hits profits

2 mins read
798987
BYD cuts full year sales target by 16% as EV price war hits profits

Contents

1. BYD loses edge as rivals take customers
2. Tesla goes public with robotaxi app in Austin
Share link:

In this post:

  • BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million due to profit drops and tough competition.
  • The company reported a 30% fall in quarterly profit and flat deliveries for July and August.
  • Beijing’s crackdown on discounting has weakened BYD’s ability to compete on price.

BYD, the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer on earth, has reduced its 2025 end of year sales forecast from 5.5 million cars to 4.6 million, a 16% cut that directly blames China’s overcrowded EV market, according to the company’s statement.

This new target comes right after a 30% plunge in quarterly profits last week, shaking investors and confirming what the numbers were already saying. Deliveries in both July and August were nearly identical to the same period last year, offering no growth.

Local rivals are flooding the market with cheaper models stacked with tech, and consumers are biting. The company, based in Shenzhen, now faces the rest of the year with that revised number hanging over its head and no room left for mistakes.

BYD loses edge as rivals take customers

Profits aren’t the only thing bleeding. BYD’s ability to grab more customers through aggressive discounting has been slammed by new restrictions from Beijing, which has started cracking down on wild price cuts that were once common.

Without that tool, the company is now trying to survive in the busiest part of the year (September and October) by pushing full-priced models against cheaper, sleeker offerings from companies like Geely and Xpeng.

Even newer players are chipping away. Xiaomi’s SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV came out of nowhere and gained traction fast, surprising both consumers and analysts. These models are loaded with features and priced to compete. As a result, BYD is being squeezed from all sides and can’t rely on discounts to fight back. Its shares fell by 2% in Hong Kong at Thursdsy’s market open, which suggests most investors had already braced for a drop. Analysts at Bloomberg are now estimating 4.5 million units sold by year-end.

See also  Chinese automakers redirect EVs, hybrids to Europe as Trump slams US route

Eunice Lee, senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said the company’s new number is “largely in line with buyside expectations now and should be achievable.” She added, “This could also be a near-term clearing event for the stock.”

Still, hitting that lower number won’t be easy. The company’s brand strength is being tested daily by new models, tight margins, and tighter regulation. Even though BYD is still the biggest EV brand in China by volume, its lead is shrinking fast. The weapons it once used to dominate (scale, price, speed) are now liabilities in a crowded market that’s watching every yuan.

Tesla goes public with robotaxi app in Austin

While BYD fights to hold its ground in China, Tesla is opening up its robotaxi service to the public in the U.S. On Wednesday night, the company’s official Tesla Robotaxi account posted on social media platform X that the app is “now available to all.” This marks the first time the app isn’t limited to investors or influencers.

The post included a link to Apple’s App Store, allowing users to download and join the waitlist. The rollout lines up with earlier comments from Elon Musk, who said the app would go public in September.

Tesla originally launched the service in June, using about 10 to 20 Model Y SUVs in Austin, Texas for a small test group. Since then, it has quietly expanded into California, where it offers a non-autonomous rideshare service under the same branding, according to several X posts from Elon Musk.

See also  Nvidia in China might soon face the same playbook BYD used to crush Tesla

What’s not clear yet is whether the same app will work across both Austin and the Bay Area. The terms of service inside the app include legal details for California users, which hints at possible expansion, but there’s been no official word from Tesla on the exact locations that are live.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan