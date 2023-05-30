Crypto exchange Bybit exits Canada amid regulatory challenges

TL;DR Breakdown

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has decided to pause its products and services for residents and nationals of Canada, citing recent regulatory developments in the country. The move follows the footsteps of other exchanges, including Binance, that have exited the Canadian market due to a challenging regulatory environment.

Bybit takes pause in the Canadian market

Bybit stated in a blog post on Tuesday that its primary objective has always been to comply with relevant rules and regulations in Canada. However, given the recent regulatory developments, the exchange has made the difficult decision to halt the availability of its products and services temporarily. Starting from May 31, new account openings will be unavailable, while existing customers will have until July 31 to make new deposits and enter into new contracts. After the closing date, customers can still withdraw funds or reduce their positions.

The Canadian regulatory landscape changed in February when the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) issued new guidance requiring crypto asset trading platforms to obtain approval and pass due diligence checks. This has prompted several exchanges to withdraw from the market, including Bybit and Binance.

While Bybit has chosen to exit Canada, other exchanges like Coinbase have expressed their commitment to the Canadian market. Coinbase has praised the country’s new approach for providing clear rules.

Bybit’s decision to pause operations in Canada comes as the exchange expands into new markets. The company recently obtained “in-principle” approval from regulators in Kazakhstan and introduced cryptocurrency lending services. With its global headquarters in Dubai, Bybit strives for safer and more sustainable trading experiences while adhering to necessary safeguards.

The departure of Bybit from the Canadian market follows the winding down of services by the decentralized exchange dYdX in April and the proactive withdrawal of Binance from Canada in May, citing the regulatory climate set by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

