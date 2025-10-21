Bybit Card tops Mastercard rankings for crypto payment performance at EDGE 2025

In this post:

Bybit was awarded the Best Performing Crypto Card by Mastercard at Edge 2025.

Bybit Card comes with some key features, including seamless convenience in fiat-to-crypto spending and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs globally.

The crypto exchange debuted the Bybit Card in Europe in September.

Bybit’s Bybit Card on Monday was recognized by Mastercard as the Best Performing Crypto Card at EDGE 2025. Mastercard hosted the fourth edition of its flagship forum EDGE, which it says aims to shape the future of payments across EEMEA.

The event brought together senior global executives from diverse industries to examine emerging opportunities across payments, digital infrastructure, and consumer trends. Mastercard said EDGE 2025 explored how innovations like agentic AI, embedded finance, stablecoins, and tokenization have transformed global commerce and accelerated fintech evolution.

Bybit Card comes with key features for users

Bybit revealed that its Bybit Card has already accumulated over two million cardholders worldwide since its launch in 2024. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said the payments platform integrates digital assets seamlessly and also prioritizes a rewarding experience for its community.

Bybit added that its exclusive partnerships across utility and culture, and innovative solutions have enabled Bybit Card to allow users to convert and spend their virtual assets at millions of merchants worldwide in the Mastercard network. Sophie Chen, head of marketing at Bybit Card and Pay, said the platform demonstrates the potential of digital assets in a connected world.

“We are honored to receive this award from Mastercard, a global leader in financial innovation and a trusted partner in payment technology. The recognition validates Bybit’s vision to make crypto freedom a reality and digital assets more accessible for everyday users.”

-Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit Card and Pay.

Chen also confirmed that the firm is focused on ensuring crypto users have the same seamless and secure payment experience as traditional cardholders. The crypto exchange said Bybit Card is accepted at millions of Mastercard merchants globally since it offers instant conversion of digital assets, competitive rates, and unique user benefits to cryptocurrency holders who spend their crypto in real-world scenarios.

Bybit revealed some key features of the platform, including seamless convenience in fiat-to-crypto spending and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs globally. The firm also confirmed that the physical Bybit Card is available to Mastercard holders only.

The crypto exchange added that Bybit Card has no annual fees and has up to 8% APR on digital asset balances. The platform also has 100% rebates on subscriptions, including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally. Bybit Card also supportstransactions in BTB, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB, with cashback options in USDC, USDT, BTC, and AVAX.

Bybit Card launches in Europe

Mastercard highlighted at EDGE 2025 the need for acceleration of next-generation payment technologies across the EEMEA region. The firm acknowledged that nearly 50% of all its online transactions in Europe are now tokenized, with plans to reach 100% tokenization by 2030.

Last month, Bybit also expanded its footprint into Europe by launching Bybit Card across the European Economic Area (EEA). CEO of Bybit EU, Mazurka Zeng, said the launch was possible due to the increased regulatory clarity and growing institutional demand, as well as grassroots adoption. The firm also confirmed that the card will not be available in Croatia, Ireland, Romania, or Norway.