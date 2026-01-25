Binance founder Changpeng Zhao says simply holding crypto long-term works better than most trading tactics. In remarks that are rippling through market forums and social platforms, CZ underscored his belief that frequent trading rarely delivers better returns than holding core assets like Bitcoin or BNB over the long term.

On X, he commented, “I’ve seen many different trading strategies over the years; very few can beat the simple ‘buy and hold’, which is what I do. Not financial advice.”

His remarks come a few days after he spoke on his incarceration and the opaque pardon process at the World Economic Forum.

CZ doubles down on HODL strategy as Bitcoin eyes historic supercycle

CZ’s message has gotten backing among some. However, one X user pushed back, saying buy-and-hold only works in rising markets, noting that many who held assets since Trump took office are down nearly 90%. Another user argued that buy-and-hold only works when you’re purchasing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB, not other altcoins.

Another in support of CZ’s view commented, “Buy and hold” isn’t lazy; it’s the only strategy that lets time do the heavy lifting for you. Most people trade their way to zero, while the ones who “do nothing” are the ones who actually build wealth.”

Meanwhile, speaking on Friday in a CNBC interview, CZ also predicted Bitcoin could break its historic cycle as governments around the world adopt more crypto-friendly stances.

In response to Squawk Box’s Andrew Ross Sorkin’s question over his forecast for BTC this year, he remarked, “If you are looking at today, tomorrow, on a daily basis, there’s no way I can predict. If you look at the five ten-year horizons, it’s very easy to predict. We’re going to go up.”

When asked if he supported ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood’s bold Bitcoin forecast of between $300,00 and $1.5 million by 2030, he said he shares the optimism, adding that he believes a supercycle is likely this year. He explained that with the U.S. taking a pro-crypto stance and other countries following suit, Bitcoin is likely to break its four-year cycle.

Bitcoin has typically followed a four-year cycle, rallying strongly more than a year after each halving — with the next one anticipated in April 2028 and possible highs toward late 2029.

CZ encouraged countries to take on crypto asset tokenization

During a Thursday panel at WEF Davos 2026, CZ shared that he’s been talking with around a dozen nations about asset tokenization, but declined to specify which assets or countries. He added that the projects would help countries raise capital by selling small stakes in state-owned assets to citizens or investors, much as in past privatizations of oil or telecom companies. He also insisted that the global shift toward crypto-friendly policies is good news for digital assets and for the United States.

Zhao also said he’s keeping active, building Giggle Academy, and contributing to YZi Labs alongside other projects. Additionally, he noted that his role in the BNB Chain ecosystem is primarily mentorship, adding, “I just mentor them,” though he holds minority shares.

Moreover, in his interview with Sorkin, he also shared that the pardon from President Trump helped ease a long-standing psychological strain following his four-month sentence.

In 2023, Zhao admitted that Binance failed to implement proper anti-money laundering controls and resigned as CEO as part of a broad settlement with U.S. regulators. He said he wasn’t expecting to serve time behind bars, based on how similar cases had been handled previously, describing his prison sentence as brutal.

