Bug Alert: Players of Ghost of Tsushima’s PC Port Can Win The Boss Fight

Ghost of Tsushima’s PC Port is reportedly bugged. Players quickly realized they could win the boss fight in the prologue, and when they do, the game apparently freezes.

The PC port version of the game allows players to kill Khotun Khan at the beginning of the game. Apparently, the original game story does not allow for this scenario. As a result, the game PC port version of Ghost of Tsushima breaks upon this unintended eventuality.

Ghost of Tsushima’s PC Port Makes it Possible to Win Boss Fight

Several players have reported they killed Khotun Khan in the prologue fight, leading up to the game. Previously, it was impossible to achieve this on console games, meaning the PC porting process introduced some bugs.

After killing Khotun Khan, the players noticed that the game somewhat breaks, and the gameplay story cannot continue. The PC port just became available on Steam.

According to player comments, the achievement of killing the boss, Khotun Khan, is not rewarded, indicating a clear bug in the PC port version.

Ghost of Tsushima PC Version Breaks After Killing Boss

After the PC port version debuted on Steam, Ghost of Tsushima fans flocked to test the acclaimed action-adventure video game. Much to their surprise, Khotun Kahn – known to be unkillable, succumbs at the beginning, breaking the entire story of the game.

As a temporary solution, players reported that they could relaunch the game and put up a not-so-vicious fight against the protagonist to let him win.

Players React to the Bug

Letting Khotun Khan will allow players to continue playing the game smoothly with no bugs. As a result, some players have been making funny comments on the game’s subreddit.

“PlayStation player seeing this: ‘I thought it was impossible'”

Another player replied:

“That’s it folks, pack up. Shows over now, what do you mean the Ghost? Don’t be so stupid.”

Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port’s bug has raised concerns among players who are rampantly making fun of the newly found bug.

