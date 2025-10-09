🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCDeribitETHIBIT

BTC, ETH face turbulence as $5.3B options expire on Friday

2 mins read
831681
BTC, ETH face turbulence as $5.3B options expire on Friday.

Contents

1. IBIT and Deribit show disparity in risk positions
2. BTC trades with greed ahead of the options expiry
Share link:

In this post:

  • A total of $4.3B BTC options and $0.94B in ETH options are expiring on Friday.
  • Deribit maximum pain is at $117,000 per BTC, while IBIT options point to maximum pain at $121,000.
  • BTC is still trading on greedy sentiment, while rebuilding liquidity after the latest round of long liquidations.

Another weekly options expiry may bring volatility for BTC and ETH. A total of $5.3B in notional value is expiring on Friday, higher than last week’s contracts. 

BTC and ETH options for a total of $5.3B in notional value are expiring on Friday. Deribit’s weekly event once again may bring volatility to the price. Last Friday’s expiry led to lower selling pressures, allowing BTC to set a new price record above $126,000. 

Ahead of the expiry, however, the price of assets may fluctuate as traders push BTC and ETH to maximum pain expiry. For BTC, that level is at $117,000, while for ETH the maximum pain is at $4,400. Those price levels may lead to shifts in BTC and ETH at the last moment until the expiry time.

Ahead of the options expiry, BTC is once again at a crossroad, with options traders split in their predictions between $110,000 and $120,000. Deribit open interest has rebuilt again at over $36B in the month so far, potentially pointing to another large expiry event at the end of October. 

See also  Aster DEX sets October date for airdrop checker and claim portal, launches new reward program

Open interest has been accumulating faster in the past few weeks, as options trading gains more popularity. In addition to Deribit, IBIT activity is also rising, while the CME is expected to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026. 

IBIT and Deribit show disparity in risk positions

IBIT options have taken up market share from Deribit since the start of 2025. The options platform shows another story, once again indicating mainstream traders may be more bullish on BTC. 

BTC, ETH face turbulence as $5.3B options expire on Friday.
IBIT options markets are becoming more influential, showing a more bullish outlook on BTC compared to Deribit. | Source: CheckOnChain.

On IBIT, the maximum pain is at $121,000 per BTC, with call options all the way to $238K. The biggest notional value is for call options at $123,000. 

However, Deribit options and their Friday expiry are still a major factor for swaying the market in the short term. The primacy of IBIT started in October, and is mostly linked to ETF activity and demand for hedging. 

BTC trades with greed ahead of the options expiry

BTC traded at $121,409 on Thursday, ahead of the options expiry event. This time around, the market was showing signs of greed, based on the type of trader positions. 

The Bitcoin fear and greed index shifted higher to 70 points, up 10 points within a single day. The greed and market direction suggest BTC may continue its rally following the options expiry. 

See also  ZKsync rolls out Atlas to court banks and enterprises

Greed trading coincides with long positions, which are also at a threat of liquidation. The recent downturn wiped out the available long liquidity, with a possible dip to $120,000 or below. 

On the upside, BTC is slowly rebuilding short liquidity, with a big accumulation of positions at $125,000. 

ETH was still pressured at $4,350.50, as the token usually posted bigger losses after a BTC downturn. ETH is also liquidating long positions into the $4,300 range, but also has a liquidity cluster at $4,600 and may move fast following the options expiration.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan