With Bitcoin moving comfortably in an upward stride, Adam Mancini, a famous Bitcoin trader, says Bitcoin has all the reasons to break out of the BTC bullish triangle to post a $15,000 price mark in the coming weeks.

BTC Bullish triangle in this context means a continued pattern of upward movement by the coin to eventually form a triangle. Giving the reason for his statement, the trader said that he noticed that Bitcoin, in the early hours of Monday, closed the day $2,000 above a multi-year BTC bullish triangle.

With Bitcoin already making it past the movement steadily, it is well primed for making small surges from time to time. Furthermore, Mancini said that if Bitcoin could make a breakout to reach $15,000, then a $24,000 price surge should be expected.

China stocks drop as Bitcoin moves above the BTC bullish triangle

Before the sharp increase above the BTC bullish triangle in the asset price, Bitcoin had had to endure a very dull weekend, which came at a time when investors were lamenting the drop in stocks around China.

With the US sanctions biting hard on the Chinese economy, especially against Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, China’s CSI and Hang Seng witnessed a massive drop by 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Bitcoin bullish move signals large buy witnessed by the asset

China is not the only one going through tough times, which has coincidentally been pointed out as a reason for the Bitcoin surge as inflation is also threatening the US. JP Morgan’s strategist, Mike Wilson, said that the government’s issuance of stimulus checks had increased the supply of money in the country.

The country is presently feeling the pangs as the interest that comes with buying the US bonds has dropped drastically.

Despite a drop in the interest on bonds, gold, which is its close call rival in the stock market, has touched its all-time high figure. The metal saw its price touch $2,000 per ounce for the first time in a while, which has brought its Year to date profit to 36%.

Presently, Bitcoin is making considerable strides in the market, and with the break above a BTC bullish triangle, it showed it had enjoyed massive adoption.

According to the CEO of Standpoint Research, Ronnie Moas, the digital asset, is presently experiencing large purchases in the crypto market as a result of the break above the bullish triangle.

More on the bullish triangle

The Bullish Triangle is a buy signal. The pattern takes the form of a compressing range. The width of the range needs to be at least 5 columns. The columns form a series of lower highs and higher lows. The depth of the undulating column swings is a result of coiling price action.

The breakout strategy is to buy when the price of an asset moves above the upper trendline of a triangle, or short sell when the price of an asset drops below the lower trendline of the triangle. One option is to place a profit target at a price that will capture a price move equal to the entire height of the triangle.