BRICS: Dollar dominance is safe — at least for now

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Critics have long jeered at the towering might of the greenback, but it’s not going anywhere soon. Although the U.S. dollar’s supremacy was put under the spotlight decades ago, today, the BRICS nations are leveraging geopolitical shifts to challenge its hold. The BRICS development bank pushes a compelling narrative: a lending system grounded in local … Read more

Critics have long jeered at the towering might of the greenback, but it’s not going anywhere soon. Although the U.S. dollar’s supremacy was put under the spotlight decades ago, today, the BRICS nations are leveraging geopolitical shifts to challenge its hold.

The BRICS development bank pushes a compelling narrative: a lending system grounded in local currencies. A bid, it seems, to step away from the imposing shadow of the U.S.-centered financial system.

The Underlying Dissatisfaction with the Dollar

Displeasure toward the dollar’s dominance is hardly concealed. Sanctions placed on Russia underscore the potential hazards of possessing foreign reserves in dollar-bound assets. The dollar’s meteoric ascent to its highest in 20 years isn’t doing it any favors either.

This isn’t merely a matter of pride; the dollar’s surge has tangible ramifications. According to the International Monetary Fund, a mere 10% uptick in the dollar can carve out nearly 2% from emerging economies’ yields within a year.

Historically, powerhouse reserve currencies haven’t been impervious to downturns. Case in point: the British pound’s tumble post-World War I.

Hypothetically, should the dollar wane in significance, a domino effect could ensue: the currency could further deteriorate, U.S. interest rates might spike, and the demand for U.S. Treasury securities could plummet.

Given that foreign investors held a staggering 31% of Treasuries, amounting to about $7.4 trillion as of last year, the once nonchalant market could soon be reeling.

Challenging the Goliath: An Uphill Task

However, talk of dethroning the dollar might be premature. The currency’s omnipresence can be attributed to a multitude of factors: potent network effects, the robustness of U.S. capital markets, and the steadfastness of the rule of law.

The dollar hasn’t lost its grip on the global scene; it constitutes a whopping 58% of the world’s official foreign reserves, even after witnessing a 13% drop since the dawn of the millennium. Furthermore, the dollar remains the cornerstone of international banking and the linchpin of global trade.

Sure, Russia, in its quest to diversify, has leaned towards the renminbi, which presently forms 16% of its export payments. Yet, this doesn’t signify a unanimous BRICS sentiment. Countries, India being a prime example, remain on their toes about China gaining an upper hand.

Beijing’s potential overreach, paired with its penchant for currency controls, doesn’t sit well with them. As for the whispers about BRICS formulating a unified currency? Dead on arrival.

A Word of Caution for the U.S.

The U.S. might wear the crown, but complacency isn’t an option. Weaponizing the dollar via sanctions is a double-edged sword. While it may offer a momentary upper hand, the broader picture of global financial stability must remain in sharp focus.

The dollar’s unparalleled stature is both a blessing and a burden; a tool to be wielded with foresight and caution.

In summary, while the BRICS nations make a valiant effort to recalibrate the scales of financial power, the dollar isn’t relinquishing its throne anytime soon. The road to reshaping global economic dynamics is arduous and fraught with intricacies.

The greenback, for its part, remains firmly ensconced, looking over the financial landscape it has reigned over for so long. Yet, with the winds of change ever-present, only time will tell if this dominance remains unchallenged.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.