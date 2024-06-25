BRICS’ mission to dethrone US dollar fails to succeed

The BRICS nations’ efforts to dethrone the US dollar have not yet yielded the desired results, and they probably won’t, at least not anytime soon.
A recent report from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center reveals that the BRICS bunch has made absolutely no progress in weakening the dollar’s stronghold as the primary reserve asset worldwide.
While India celebrates remarkable GDP growth and a resurgent economy, its currency, the rupee, continues to falter against the dominant US dollar. The Indian rupee recently sank to a new low of 83.63 but managed a slight recovery to 83.50 by the closing bell on Monday.
The DXY index shows the dollar peaking at 105.45, outstripping 22 of the 23 surveyed local Asian currencies this month, pushing most to new lows, including the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan.
Resisting the dollar’s dominance
Despite these struggles, not all regional currencies have bowed to the dollar’s rally. The Hong Kong dollar stands out by holding its ground and even positioning itself advantageously compared to others.
However, the overarching scenario remains grim for BRICS, with foreign investors pulling out $2.6 billion from Indian markets alone.
The issue is the US dollar’s foundational role globally, dominating trade invoicing, currency transactions, and foreign reserve holdings. Any potential rivals like the euro or renminbi are simply too weak to dethrone it.
As the BRICS nations leave their initial mission of a shared currency to create new cross-border payment systems, they plan to usher in a more multipolar financial ecosystem.
Leading this charge, China has been expanding its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), which now boasts 142 direct and 1,394 indirect participants, offering an alternative to SWIFT.
Diversification efforts and challenges
Jai Hamid