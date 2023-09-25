BREAKING: MicroStrategy drops another $147 million on Bitcoin

TLDR MicroStrategy acquired an additional 5,445 bitcoins, totaling $147.3 million, between August 1 and September 24, 2023, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 158,245 BTC valued at approximately $4.68 billion.

CEO Michael Saylor continues to advocate for Bitcoin as a strategic treasury reserve asset, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to cryptocurrency investment.

The company plans to raise up to $750 million by selling more stock, part of which will be used for future Bitcoin acquisitions, indicating a long-term investment strategy in the crypto market.

MicroStrategy, a leading software development firm, has once again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Bitcoin. According to a recent regulatory filing, the company acquired an additional 5,445 bitcoins between August 1 and September 24, 2023. The investment, which totaled approximately $147.3 million, came at an average price of around $27,053 per Bitcoin.

This latest acquisition brings MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 158,245 BTC. Moreover, the company revealed that these bitcoins were purchased at an aggregate price of roughly $4.68 billion, with an average purchase price of about $29,582 per Bitcoin.

To fund this substantial investment, MicroStrategy issued and sold a total of 403,362 MSTR shares. Additionally, the company announced plans to raise about $750 million by selling more stock, some of which will be used to acquire even more Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 5,445 BTC for ~$147.3 million at an average price of $27,053 per #bitcoin. As of 9/24/23 @MicroStrategy hodls 158,245 $BTC acquired for ~$4.68 billion at an average price of $29,582 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/GbJtUoQfXv — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 25, 2023

CEO Michael Saylor continues to champion Bitcoin as a strategic asset

Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, has been an ardent supporter of Bitcoin, often describing it as digital gold. He emphasizes its importance as a strategic treasury reserve asset, a view that this latest acquisition only reinforces. Saylor’s advocacy for Bitcoin is well-documented, making this recent purchase unsurprising for those who have been following MicroStrategy’s crypto endeavors.

The company first dipped its toes into the Bitcoin market in August 2020. Since then, it has consistently expanded its Bitcoin portfolio, even resorting to debt financing for some acquisitions. Throughout this period, Saylor has maintained that Bitcoin is “underestimated,” especially when compared to other cryptocurrency market opportunities. He has repeatedly advised that altcoins are overvalued and should be sold, a sentiment captured in various interviews and videos.

MicroStrategy’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin has solidified its position as one of the most prominent institutional investors in the cryptocurrency. The company’s latest acquisition comes at a time when the crypto market is experiencing significant volatility, yet MicroStrategy remains undeterred.

Its willingness to issue and sell shares to fund Bitcoin purchases indicates a long-term investment strategy, one that is likely to influence other institutional investors contemplating entry into the crypto market.