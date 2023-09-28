US Department of Defense Establishes BRAVO AI Battle Labs to Drive Innovation and Efficiency

TLDR The Department of Defense (DoD) has unveiled plans to construct BRAVO AI Battle Labs.

In a significant development aimed at enhancing the United States’ military capabilities, the Department of Defense (DoD) has unveiled plans to construct BRAVO AI Battle Labs for the US European Command (EUCOM) and the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). These cutting-edge facilities will serve as hubs for research and development, focusing on innovative solutions to address military challenges through hackathons, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

The BRAVO Hackathons initiative is set to usher in a new era of innovation within the DoD. It emphasizes user-centered design and agile software development principles. Joe Larson, Chief of Staff for DoD Digital and Artificial Intelligence, sees these labs as a pivotal opportunity for the DoD to refine its approach to technology development.

“By providing the seed funding to establish the AI Battle Labs in EUCOM and INDOPACOM, we will be designing and testing data analytic and AI capabilities with warfighters, not for them,”

Larson stated. This approach aims to ensure that the military gets precisely what it needs to secure victories.

Enhancing data analytics and AI capabilities

The primary focus of these AI Battle Labs will be to harness artificial intelligence capabilities to collect and process operational theater information. This encompasses a wide range of data, from logistical details to cyber assets. The labs will leverage AI tools to swiftly analyze and leverage data for decision-making, a critical capability in today’s increasingly complex threat environment, according to EUCOM Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak.

One of the standout features of the BRAVO hackathons is their cost-effectiveness. The DoD reports that three operational BRAVO hackathons conducted at six different sites have resulted in 81 optional prototypes, all at approximately 2 percent of the cost of existing minimum viable innovation programs, such as the Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase II grants. These prototypes have had a substantial impact on major defense efforts, including radar resilience, unmanned systems, flight telemetry, biometrics, personnel recovery, battle damage assessment, situational and intelligence analysis, and critical communications reliability.

Despite the impressive outcomes of BRAVO hackathons, there remains a challenge in transitioning from the development phase to actual deployment. Stuart Wagner, the Executive Agent for BRAVO AI Battle Labs, acknowledged this issue.

“We are deploying these labs to drop this timeline by a factor of 100 – from months or years to days and eventually hours,”

Wagner stated. The aim is to automate bureaucratic processes, such as data classification determinations and authority to operate applications, and thus adapt capabilities and tactics to strategic competitors more rapidly.

The establishment of BRAVO AI Battle Labs within the EUCOM and INDOPACOM regions signifies a forward-looking investment. Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak emphasized that these labs would facilitate greater innovation in collaboration with allies and partners. This move comes at a crucial juncture for the United States, as it seeks to address a wide array of challenges and threats.