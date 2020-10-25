Brave browser adds Bitcoin.com widget for their users

Bitcoin Cash enthusiasts hail this addition as a welcome development

Users of Brave browser can now buy crypto assets like Bitcoin Cash directly from their browser. This was made known in a statement released by the founder of Bitcoin.com, Roger Ver, who announced the partnership on his Twitter handle.

Brave browser is an open-source web browser that focuses on helping its users keep their data and their browsing history private. The browser is popularly referred to as being “privacy-centric”, and it currently has over 5 million active daily users.

The browser added a widget of Bitcoin.com on its interface which would enable millions of its users to access the website directly and also allow them to make a direct purchase of crypto assets without the usual hassles that comes with an average web browser.

This new feature would be available to users in multiple countries. Users in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia and also users in the European Union can easily access the web page.

Many enthusiasts of Bitcoin Cash have hailed this new development as being well thought out and historic. The announcement also generated loads of positive reviews on Reddit forum r/BTC with many users of the forum believing that this new accessibility would greatly aid Bitcoin Cash and Brave browser.

Technological companies like Brave browser driving crypto adoption and acceptance

Technological companies like Brave browser, PayPal, Square and a host of others are beginning to bring the adoption and acceptance of crypto assets to the mainstream.

PayPal recently announced that it would be allowing its users to enjoy crypto transaction features when they use their payment gateway system. And this feature would be available to their international users by 2021.

Square, on the other hand, has also chosen to save one percent of its total assets in Bitcoin. This was due to the belief that BTC could be used as a store of value, and it is not prone to the devaluation that fiat currencies are open to.