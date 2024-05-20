Loading...

Brainomix’s E-Lung Receives FDA Approval for ILD Diagnosis

2 mins read
Brainomix

Contents
1. Phase II Trial Validates Brainomix 360 e-Lung Superiority
2. Brainomix Expands Reach Through Strategic Partnerships
Share link:

In this post:

  • The FDA has granted clearance to the 360 e-Lung image processing algorithm developed by Brainomix.
  • The approval came after its phase II tralokinumab trial.
  • Brainomix has also collaborated with AstraZeneca to help treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Brainomix got FDA approval for its latest product, the 360 e-Lung system, after successfully completing its phase II trial.

The Brainomix 360 e-Lung system is designed to identify interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), which are more than 200 diseases. It examines CT scans to quantify pulmonary fibrosis and other features using proprietary imaging biomarkers.

Also Read: Research Shows AI Helps in Health Care Transformation

Phase II Trial Validates Brainomix 360 e-Lung Superiority 

The FDA clearance is based on a phase II tralokinumab trial that found the device outperformed standard measures in identifying patients at risk of IPF progression. Dr. Deji Adegunsoye, scientific director of the ILD program at the University of Chicago Medicine, said,

“The preliminary data for e-Lung is impressive and would indicate that we have a promising tool that could help to expedite healthcare delivery and improve clinically meaningful outcomes for patients with lung disease.”

A study published in Frontiers in Neurology, which aligns with previous research, reported significant improvements in patient outcomes at the Royal Berkshire Hospital after using Brainomix 360 Stroke. The percentage of stroke patients achieving functional independence tripled from 16% to 48%. 

Also Read: Blockchain platform Solve.Care & Uber forge partnership to transform health care patient’s transportation

Brainomix Expands Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

Early this year, Brainomix teamed up with Nanoflex Robotics, a Switzerland-based remote robotic surgical company. This partnership, which has nearly $1m in financial backing from the UK and Switzerland, will deliver an AI-assisted magnetic navigation system for robotic surgical tools.

“This e-Lung FDA clearance reflects our focus on developing innovative solutions that empower healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools for sophisticated disease evaluation, enhancing access to treatments that can ultimately work to improve patient outcomes.”

Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix

Additionally, Brainomix collaborated with AstraZeneca on the latter’s Phase 2 clinical trial of the drug Tralokinumab to treat the lung condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Data published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine showed that Brainomix’s e-Lung AI-enabled software could help differentiate patients in trials most at risk of decline and outperform current standard measures.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Brenda Kanana

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
UK Takes Its AI Safety Institute to San Francisco
#AI
2 mins read

UK Takes Its AI Safety Institute to San Francisco

Health
#AI
2 mins read

Research Shows AI Helps in Health Care Transformation

AI energy consumption
#Explained
3 mins read

AI Has a Higher Energy Appetite, and This Demands New Sustainability Solutions

AI human-level
#Explained
3 mins read

How Close Is AI to Human-Level Abilities? How Far Have We Come?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan