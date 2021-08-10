TL;DR Breakdown

The increase in the number of crypto traders has led to many criminal cases and fraud entering the market.

In a shocking and unique case reported, a 19-year old crypto trader and YouTuber from Brazil had been murdered.

Wesley Pessano Santarem used to showcase a lavish life that he got from trading in crypto on his social media.

Crypto trading has become more of an occupation for some people who earlier considered it just a hobby. People who have waited for the perfect time to get in and then get out, like the Brazilian trader Wesley Pessano Santarem, have tried to impart their knowledge to other people.

A recent tragedy has occurred in Brazil involving the 19-year old crypto trader, where he was murdered in broad daylight. This news has garnered the attention of many crypto traders who are now worried about their lives and their wealth. According to further investigations by the authorities, the reason for the murder was clear.

The tragic murder of the Brazilian crypto trader

The tragedy has been viewed from various angles, and a big reason found lies in the victim’s social media handle. The crypto trader had a whopping 134,000 followers on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

The victim was known to showcase the lavish lifestyle that he had obtained by putting his efforts into the crypto industry. The tragic incident occurred as the victim went to get a haircut. The young man was gunned down in his Porsche Boxster in Sao Pedro da Aldeia.

The lifestyle of Wesley Pessano Santarem

Wesley Pessano Santarem was known widely among his followers on YouTube and Instagram for providing great content related to cryptocurrency investment. The crypto trader also showcased his lavish lifestyle as he cruised around in sports cars.

In a widely talked-about picture, the trader was seen talking with a pile of cash near his ears, portraying it as a smartphone. It is assumed that this is the lifestyle that attracted a lot of attention to the trader’s life and put him at risk.