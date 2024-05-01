Loading...

Boosting Female Leadership Vital for Responsible AI Development Reports Show

3 mins read
Leadership

Contents
1. Insights from IBM report
2. UK lags in female representation
3. The Role of Female Leaders in Ethical AI Development
Share link:

TL;DR

  • UK businesses lag in advancing women to senior roles despite recognizing their importance for responsible AI 
  • IBM report: UK leaders acknowledge the need for female leadership in AI but actions fall short.
  • Women’s empathy and ethical skills are crucial for shaping safe and reliable AI systems.

The recent findings have emphasized that the acceleration of gender-equitable leadership positions in AI development is an ethical matter of concern. Nevertheless, business leaders in the UK who first recognized the need for this change have observed a big gap between what has been acknowledged as inevitable and what has been implemented so far in reality.

Insights from IBM report

Leading and responsible AI development is believed to be an issue of gender equity according to the report of IBM on gender equity which consulted decision-makers in organizations. Nevertheless, the research indicates duplicity in taking the oppressor to task.

IBM cites that 69% of English business leaders acknowledge that women should be actively engaged in AI decision-making processes. On top of this, 73% of them think that bringing more female employees into top management roles could help to solve possible sexism problems related to the AI sector.

A study shows that a more gender-balanced senior executive comprising women could lead to economic impacts. Approximately 74% declared that the raised amount of female leaders is pivotal in creating such conditions under which the whole of society can enjoy the economic co-benefits arising from AI utilization. 

UK lags in female representation 

Even though women’s leadership is becoming recognized as a critical goal for UK businesses, nevertheless they still fall behind the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) corporations in alignment with the female leaders. The figure rises slightly, however, the lowest among the surveyed markets, with the number of UK respondents who believe that women-advocating leadership positions is only one of the management priorities being 37%.

This is also evidence that has appeared in the report of IBM which is another  20% of the respondents of the UK have shown a lack of engagement with the issue of diversity and inclusiveness by the technology companies are parties that are hindering people from the women from an upper management position.

Talking about the strategic side of this case, Dr. Nicola Hodson, who is the head of IBM UK & Ireland, mentioned the significance of female representation in AI development. She however cautioned that there is a difference between just including the women in the top level positions and appointing them on that basis because gender equality is a strategic imperative.

The Role of Female Leaders in Ethical AI Development

The research shows that women’s attitudes towards AI implementation take more of an ethical approach. For training women in business, knowing how to offer the most useful strategic guidance in the context of AI emerged as the key leadership skill in the AI era. Eleanor Watson is a well-known public speaker, particularly in areas such as business, politics, spirituality, and leadership. Eleanor Watson of the IEEE and an AI ethics engineer pointed out how women do a lot to influence what’s good about AI and its ethics. She underlined the role of a woman’s inclination toward intimacy as it makes the AI ethical framework more reliable and secure.

According to Watson, biased AI systems can be fixed by the method in which the system is employed in the larger AI framework. Besides ensuring that AI tools were tailored to the specific use cases to reduce the occurrence of stereotyping errors, she spoke on the need to adopt this approach and avoid the use of a universal approach.

Apart from that, as the technology of AI gets more and more sophisticated and reliable, female leaders in this area become more prominent. The UK business leaders are aware that women are a valuable asset in the area of widespread AI deployment in their decision-making approach, however, there remains some kind of disconnect between willingness and actual action. in the field. Therefore, striving for gender equality in AI leadership is requisite to responsible and inclusive AI development.

This article originally appeared in IT Pro

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Glory Kaburu

Glory is an extremely knowledgeable journalist proficient with AI tools and research. She is passionate about AI and has authored several articles on the subject. She keeps herself abreast of the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning and writes about them regularly.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Amazon
#Innovators
2 mins read

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Foresees AI Chatbot “Q” Revolutionizing Software Development

OpenAI
#Trending News
2 mins read

8 US Newspapers Drag OpenAI and Microsoft into Court for Copyright Violations

Apple
#Hidden Gems
2 mins read

Apple Developing AI Enhanced Safari 18 for Improved Browsing Experience 

AI
#AI
3 mins read

The Troubling Rise of AI Content on Search

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan