Nasdaq-listed Bonk Holdings makes first major purchase worth $32M

Bonk Holdings Inc. (BNKK) has made its first large purchase of $32 million worth of BONK. The purchase marks the company’s largest acquisition of the Solana-based coin to date. The Nasdaq-listed company currently owns approximately 3% of the token’s total supply.

According to Arkham Intelligence data, Bonk Holdings Inc. has just received 2.26 trillion BONK tokens, valued at $32.7 million. The holdings are secured in a Solana Squad Multisig wallet, which ensures multi-signature control and institutional-grade transparency.

THIS MEMECOIN DAT NOW HOLDS $32M OF $BONK$BNKK on the Nasdaq (BONK Holdings Inc.) hold their BONK in a Squad Multisig on Solana. They are aiming to DOUBLE their BONK holdings. https://t.co/aQzgmdybFU pic.twitter.com/i40gyHjHjZ — Arkham (@arkham) October 24, 2025

The acquisition was conducted through crypto brokerage FalconX, which now holds the assets via Fireblocks.

Bonk Holdings announces plans to double its holding

This acquisition officially establishes the firm as the first BONK digital asset treasury (DAT). The company also revealed plans to double its holdings in the near future. Previously, the company announced that it aims to accumulate 5% of the BONK circulating supply by the end of the year.

Jarrett Boon, the CEO of the firm, expressed his excitement for the company’s strategy.“We are deeply integrating our public company with a proven, revenue-generating leader in the digital asset space. We are confident this model will unlock significant long-term value for our shareholders,” he said.

Bonk Holdings’ crypto move ties with its 10% revenue-sharing interest in BONK.fun, a decentralized platform. BONK.fun has experienced peak activity, with 20,000 token launches and daily trading volumes above $100 million, proving steady revenue generation potential.

The company, previously named Safety Shot, rebranded as Bonk Holdings Inc. and adopted the Nasdaq ticker symbol BNKK on October 10, 2025. The firm stated that the shift was an important way for it to provide “clarity” about the brand as it looks to “evolve” its plans and “sell off any unnecessary assets.”

Additionally, in September, Sharps Technology announced that it would stake a portion of its 2 million SOL holdings in BonkSOL, the platform’s liquid staking token (LST), backed by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Bonk Inc. is just one of many digital asset treasury companies, with Michael Saylor’s Strategy leading the way, boasting over $77 billion in Bitcoin. Prominent Ethereum treasury company SharpLink claims to be using its ETH holdings to generate yield through staking and is actively exploring additional yield-bearing options.

Meanwhile, the company’s stock has climbed nearly 3% over the past 24 hours, but it remains down more than 15% over the past month.

BONK shows signs of stability after October’s drop

The Solana-based meme coin is experiencing a period of mixed market signals as traders closely monitor its price. According to analysts, this could mean that the downturn is about to stop.

Market traders are trying to determine whether the coin is preparing for another rally or further consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap, Bonk is trading in a mid-range area, with support at $0.00001054 and resistance near $0.0000187. However, declining trading volumes have added to the pressure, indicating that investors are being cautious.

Investors are looking out for the one trillion token burn. But analysts caution that while a rebound is possible, sustained growth will depend on renewed trading interest and positive market catalysts.

Meanwhile, investors in the market are waiting to see if Bonk can maintain its current level or if it will likely fall back to lower support. The coin is steady, currently trading at 0.00001466.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program