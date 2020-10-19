The recently incepted Bond platform is aiming to launch in India by the New Year. The fintech startup, Bond Evalue is driven by entrepreneurs of Indian origin and set to reach new heights with the inauguration of one of a kind bond trading blockchain platform by early 2021.

With less than a decade in the market and holder of Recognised Market Operator (RMO) qualification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS, the firm expects breakthroughs in digitizing the Asian bond market through expedited ventures with prospective businesses.

Bond platform collaborating with Indian banks

The firm expects to collaborate with Indian banking institutions to facilitate the services and make them available to consumers through a digitized, easy to use mobile app. This is another major step driven towards blockchain adoption in India within a week.

Rahul Banerjee, an expert in Asian Capital markets and founder of BondEvalue bond platform, explains the launch’s ideas and goals to bring down the notion that bond trading is subjected to the elite class. He further pressed upon the bond market’s current broken system, which lacks basic transparency and keeps potential clients at bay.

Through this new system, Indian residents will enjoy the facility of remitting up to USD 200k annually through recognized banks and highlighted the USD 100 billion onshore Indian corporate bond market is massive. Banerjee credits this successful move to his financial trading and banking experience, the expertise of his team, technological advancements, and finally the approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Rajaram Kannan, co-founder of the Bond platform explains that the exchange platform aims to leverage the supporting traders and investors to ensure transparent bond dealing and coming up with attractive concise offers.

Digitizing bonds is expected to create a new wave of interest among conventional consumers in dealing with digital assets especially in countries where bond investment is highly regarded like the US, Japan, and Singapore.