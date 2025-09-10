BNB rallies close to $900 on Binance partnership with Franklin Templeton

Binance’s native token BNB rallied close to $900 following the news of a partnership with Franklin Templeton. The fund is one of the leaders in asset tokenization, with plans to expand digital initiatives with Binance’s ecosystem.

Binance is partnering with Franklin Templeton for digital asset initiatives. Following the news, BNB token extended its rally, moving close to $900.

Franklin Templeton and @Binance are partnering to create onchain solutions that merge the scale of traditional finance with the speed and accessibility of decentralized markets.​ https://t.co/jZjj0TI4oe pic.twitter.com/ga9CDS8P8u — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_Global) September 10, 2025

Binance announced in a blog it is teaming up with Franklin Templeton, a fund with $1.6T under management. At a smaller scale, Franklin Templeton is one of the largest entities with tokenized money market instruments.

Binance has chosen to partner with Franklin Templeton to tap expertise in compliant tokenization, the exchange announced in a recent blog. Binance already has world-spanning trading infrastructure and investor inflows, and has set its sights on more efficient capital markets.

The partnership arrives just as another exchange, Kraken, offered a trading venue for the tokenized assets of XStocks for EU investors, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier today.

“By working with Binance, we can deliver breakthrough products that meet the requirements of global capital markets and co-create the portfolios of the future,” said Roger Bayston, EVP and head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, highlighting the potential of the collaboration.

“Our goal is to take tokenization from concept to practice for clients to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio construction at scale,” he continued.

Franklin Templeton considers blockchain technologies as an addition to traditional finance, and not always a competitor. A partnership with Binance may also spread the BENJI tokenized ecosystem, which is now privately distributed. Binance’s outreach and compliance may make Franklin Templeton assets and investments more accessible.

BNB reaches new all-time peak

The news of a high-profile partnership boosted Binance’s native exchange token. After years of regulatory gray areas and several international moves of its headquarters, Binance is showing another proof of regulatory stability.

As a result, BNB rallied to over $895, briefly breaking above the $900 level. BNB was already showing strength as altcoin markets recovered. The asset is also expecting demand from treasury companies and eventual ETFs. BNB is also a stakable asset, often held for the long term for special perks and airdrop programs.

BNB also briefly touched $902.55, setting a new price record. The rally is still happening on limited trading volumes, and may extend above $900. The token is already up nearly 29% for 2025, and over 75% for the past 12 months. The current rally may also drive BNB to the long-awaited four-digit range, as the Binance ecosystem grows from DeFi, airdrops, and new token launches.

BENJI may spread to another chain

The BENJI token by Franklin Templeton is a multi-chain asset based on a tokenized money market.

The BENJI token is predominantly minted on Stellar, but Franklin Templeton has experimented with Avalanche, Base, Polygon, Aptos, and Arbitrum. The partnership with Binance may mean BENJI is also minted on BNB Smart Chain. To date, BENJI carries over $657M in assets under management.

Franklin Templeton’s known crypto wallets contain around $715M mostly in BTC and ETH. So far, the fund has not acquired any public holdings of BNB.

