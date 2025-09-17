BNB prepares for leap to four-digit prices.

Binance Coin (BNB) is on track to break out to four-digit valuations, after consolidating above $930. The Binance ecosystem is one of the growing venues during the 2025 altcoin season.

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the outperforming assets, setting up expectations for climbing to a four-digit valuation. BNB recently peaked above $962, later retreating to $951.44.

The token rallied following the news of Binance’s potential to settle its case with the US Department of Justice, avoiding the requirement for an external monitor, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier.

Based on the continuing altcoin season, BNB may still benefit from the growing market exuberance and break the $1,000 milestone. BNB open interest expanded to an all-time peak near $1.3B, suggesting speculation may add volatility and cause significant price leaps.

Over 23% of BNB activity happens on the Binance exchange, allowing the token to immediately react to liquidity inflows.

Historically, BNB has rallied up to 10X during active altcoin seasons. At this price range, the token is expected to move to 5X at most. BNB, along with SOL, are seen as capable of reaching valuations close to ETH, based on their on-chain economies and app activity.

BNB traders still shy of $1,000

The hike to $1,000 for BNB may not be immediate. Currently, the token is locked in a range, with long positions around $933, suggesting a price dip may be possible.

BNB short positions are accruing around $990, with smaller liquidity allocations at $1,000. The potential to liquidate those positions is relatively smaller. However, the general momentum suggests BNB is expected to move to a higher price range, based on ecosystem growth and general liquidity.

BNB is currently not the hottest token among Hyperliquid whales, with only 13 positions open. Seven whales are attempting to short BNB, all carrying unrealized loss. Long position traders, however, are facing significant negative funding fees to remain competitive.

Is Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao returning to Binance?

Just as BNB hype was at its peak, the co-founder of Binance Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao changed his profile bio, sparking suggestions of returning in some role.

Zhao’s influence on the crypto market is undeniable, and an active role in Binance may further boost the CZ effect. So far, Zhao has remained close to Binance, while avoiding outright endorsement.

Keep your fingers on the keyboard.

keep building. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 16, 2025

Zhao’s X bio now contains the @binance handle, edited from ex-@binance, setting up expectations for a new upcoming role or more active engagement. Zhao’s decision may further boost the performance of BNB.

Previously, Zhao has also spoken in favor of BNB treasury companies, and his presence may boost demand for BNB reserves. So far, BNB treasuries are the smallest compared to other entities.

The Binance ecosystem also gets a boost from Yzi Labs, the investment branch formerly known as Binance Labs. More than 34% of Yzi Labs investments go to Binance Alpha projects, leading to 279.6% returns, one of the best performances for Tier 1 funds. Access to Binance Alpha tokens is one of the main reasons for holding BNB, as the ecosystem has expanded by hundreds of curated assets, now valued above $4B.

