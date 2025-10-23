BNB Chain’s paid messaging platform, ReachMe, permanently shut down

A paid texting app called ReachMe, which was part of the BNB Chain, has announced its closure on its website. In addition, all user data has been managed securely as per the privacy policy.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, was one of many notable crypto industry individuals whom users could privately chat on ReachMe.

JUST IN: BNB Chain’s ReachMe paid chat platform, allowing users to message CZ, has permanently shut down. pic.twitter.com/0g11YMPEhD — BNN (@brainsnewsnets) October 23, 2025

Messages sent to CZ used to cost 1 BNB, which was over $400–$500 back then. The price was later dropped to 0.8 BNB in response to public feedback and demand. A short-lived experiment in blockchain-based, monetized communication has come to an end with the shutdown.

ReachMe shuts down due to weak adoption and fairness concerns

ReachMe was designed to provide secure, on-chain messaging by leveraging BNB Chain’s fast and low-cost transactions. The model attracted early adopters curious about direct, paid access to industry leaders.

According to CZ, the platform was to control the number of messages and encourage more quality conversations. His goal is to adjust the price to maintain about 10 messages per day.

This feature was also meant to create a new mode of communication within the Binance ecosystem. Using BNB as a payment method could increase its utility and demand for this crypto coin.

However, after the launch, the price of BNB dropped by nearly 1%, indicating that broader market factors were influencing the value of this token more than the introduction of new applications.

Questions of equity and transparency have arisen in response to the commercialization of one-on-one messaging with famous people. The strategy improved communication quality and cut down on spam. However, some users felt it made it harder and more expensive for the general public to get in touch with influential people.

Even after the initial interest, the platform struggled to achieve sustained adoption. Meanwhile, recent trends indicate growing interest in blockchain-based social interactions. According to a 2025 Delphi Digital report, decentralized social platforms have experienced a 35% increase in active wallets over the past year, driven by tokenized incentives and the integration of NFTs.

Four.Meme rolls out 2nd airdrop as Binance prepares METUSDT futures transaction

On Wednesday, Four.Meme officially announced that the second batch of “Rebirth Support” airdrops had been successfully distributed. BNB rewards were sent to the next group of eligible wallets, celebrating the builders, traders, and creators who keep the BNB ecosystem thriving.

The second batch of the $45M Reload Airdrop, in partnership with @four_meme_, has been completed! BNB rewards have been sent to the next group of wallets as part of our ongoing effort to recognize the builders, traders, and creators who keep the BNB ecosystem moving – supported… pic.twitter.com/entwhEr02E — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 22, 2025

Previously, as reported by Cryptopolitan, BNB Chain and Four.Meme, in cooperation with PancakeSwap, Binance Wallet, and Trust Wallet, launched a $45 million “Rebirth Support” airdrop event for the meme coin community on the BNB Chain.

According to BNB Chain, the airdrop is being carried out in four installments. After each batch is completed, Four.Meme publicly releases the corresponding airdrop address list to ensure transparency. To that end, the first batch is down, and the remaining batches will follow. BNB stated that all airdrops will be finalized by early November 2025.

The platform also cautioned that there is no airdrop website or form for this event. “Rewards are sent automatically to recipient addresses. Always verify information through official BNB Chain and Four.Meme channels only,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Binance announced that Binance Futures will transition its pre-market trading of METUSDT perpetual contracts to standard METUSDT U-margined perpetual contracts at 10:00 p.m. (GMT+8 )on October 23, 2025.

The transition period may last up to three hours, depending on the price volatility and stability of the index. During the transition, trading functionality will remain unaffected, and unfilled orders and positions will not be canceled.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.