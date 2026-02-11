BlockFills hits pause on client withdrawals, blames extreme market volatility 

Blockfills has suspended the deposit and withdrawal of funds on its platform for all its clients, claiming the need to protect their assets from the volatile market.

During this period, the company’s clients are still allowed to open and close certain spot and derivative positions, but the company has provided no information on when deposits and withdrawals will become functional again.

What led to the sudden suspension of funds at BlockFills?

BlockFills has announced a temporary suspension of client withdrawals. The company serves over 2,000 institutional clients, including hedge funds, professional traders, and massive Bitcoin mining operations. The firm handled an estimated $60 billion in trading volume throughout 2025.

A spokesperson for the company stated that the measures were taken to “further the protection of clients and the firm” due to “recent market and financial conditions.”

The company claims it is working diligently to restore normal operations, but it has yet to provide a specific reopening date, leading to concerns regarding the firm’s underlying liquidity.

In the first half of February 2026, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization recently plunged to approximately $2.2 trillion, its lowest level in over a year. Prior to the downturn, a “Black Storm” event occurred earlier in the month, and Bitcoin briefly plummeted from highs near $80,000 to a low of approximately $60,000.

Data suggests that due to the rapid price decline, more than $2.6 billion in leveraged crypto positions were wiped out in a single 24-hour period during the height of the crash.

There is also the infamous largest single-day liquidation event in the history of the crypto industry, which occurred on October 10, 2025.

During that crash, over $19 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out in 24 hours, and while many retail traders were liquidated instantly, the damage to large institutional lenders often takes months to show due to the “opaque” nature of over-the-counter (OTC) lending and private credit agreements.

Analysts suggest that BlockFills may be suffering from a “liquidity mismatch.” When the October crash occurred, the value of Bitcoin and other collateral dropped so sharply that many loans became under-collateralized.

If a major counterparty like a large hedge fund or a non-crypto entity crashed during that time, BlockFills might have been left holding bad debt.

Recently, Kevin Warsh was nominated as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and it could be a catalyst for institutional “risk-off” behavior.

Warsh’s appointment has led to expectations of tighter liquidity and higher interest rates, causing an increase in interest in the U.S. dollar and a simultaneous retreat from high-risk assets like Bitcoin, silver, and gold.

The market is getting hammered

Hyperliquid Strategies recently reported a staggering $318 million net loss, driven by unrealized losses in its native token.

Bithumb, the South Korean exchange, recently made the error of distributing $40 billion in assets to customers, leading to a massive government probe and temporary market freezes.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is also set to block HTX, the exchange linked to crypto mogul Justin Sun, following alleged breaches of marketing rules.

Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman of Strategy, recently told investors that his company has no intention of selling its Bitcoin holdings, even if prices continue to slide. Saylor argued that the company’s balance sheet is strong enough to withstand a much deeper collapse.

However, he admitted that the market is currently in a “transition phase” where short-term speculators are being flushed out.

BlockFills clients can still open and close spot and derivative positions, which suggests the firm’s matching engine and core trading technology are still functional, and as of February 11, the firm has said it is “working with investors” to increase its liquidity.