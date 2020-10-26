Blockchain tracking mangoes is the latest trend in the supply chain.

The smart supply chain has been in pilot for 2.5 years.

Mangoes are produced on Australian farms.

Co-financed by Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA) and crypto experts Trust Provenance, mango producer Manbulloo and industry group Growcom the distinct and innovative tracking platform underwent testing as part of a 2.5-year pilot program dedicated to “Smart Supply Chain.”

Scott Ledger, Quality manager of Manbulloo, stated that the combination of relevant data and quality standard assessments connoted a reliable, well secured, and easily traceable supply chain of the business products. Product-specific data like temperature, location, and time were fed to the blockchain tracking mangoes wherein Manbulloo and other co-participants accessed the critical information through a user-friendly interface.

Blockchain tracking mangoes through unique ids

Previously implemented decentralized tracking systems with every chain component yielded high costs and unnecessary duplications. Implementing the GS1 Australia standards promotes a unique product ID on a centralized network that offers all partners on the supply chain to track and trace products while saving time, reducing costs, and chances of human errors said, Ledger.

Blockchain technology facilitates the ownership of data created through a unique ID. It provides enhanced clarity, a must-have distinct quality increasingly on-demand, especially within the agricultural sector since the start of the pandemic.

He also highlighted how blockchain technologies would drive the post covid era. Critical factors like clarity, transparency, and traceability of products will be the driving force of successful sales and business revenues, especially in the food industry.

Trust Provenance’s Andrew Grant recognized the efforts and active participation of Manbullo and all other partners involved to plan accurately, design, and integrate information along the way for blockchain tracking mangoes.

He further added that empowering dealers, growers, and consumers with real-time data on production and product handling along the supply chain would be game-changing components in the rapidly changing market. The project has been well received as per CRCNA CEO Jed Matz and is expected to hold a series of webinars to talk through their research and findings.