Blockchain technology could help protect Nigerian schools

A Nigerian Islamist militant group called Boko Haram declared that they were responsible for 300 school pupils’ kidnapping. The school which is missing pupils is based in the north-western Nigerian state of Katsina.

The officials initially suspected that bandits were responsible for the kidnappings. Boko Haram has kidnapped in the past. In 2014, Boko Haram was responsible for taking children from Chibok.

Boko Haram has been behind kids disappearing for the past decade. Abubakar Shekau came out in a video declaring that the most recent events were due to Boko Haram.

Many activists are pointing their fingers at President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking care of security matters and ensuring kids’ safety. It’s time parents took action into their own hands and pushed for remote learning.

Over 20,000 Nigerian pupils received free phones with apps that contain the necessary lessons in June for remote learning. Blockchain technology can work to ensure productive learning from home and protect Nigerian schools from abduction threats.

Blockchain technology

Blockchain is a wonderful assistant to online learning. With blockchain, online learning can become more secure and prosperous. According to Forbes, Blockchain is well suited for remote learning because it can protect information.

In Nigeria’s case protecting information would be critical because it is not enough to have the kids learning at home only but their details must also be spent to the right people. The way blockchain is designed is so that information can be stored in blocks that have a specific mission and can only be accessed by the recipient that is meant to receive it.

Data from the blockchain can be shared with a vast network of specific people virtually. A blockchain-based system can exist to record credentials and keep data secure and make the information transparent to the right people.

The tool can even be used to protect intellectual properties to ensure the right people can access them for free as well as pay for them.

What is the next step

Nigerian schools are in desperate need of a solution, and blockchain could be it. For blockchain to be accessible companies, groups and locals will have to take matters into their own hands and start their online schools. With the power of blockchain, educators from any level can volunteer their services to school via sending their intellectual property securely.

Blockchain has the power to open new doors for educators to find ways to, on the one hand, help those in need with free resources and ensure the right people pay. With the right funding and technology, it is possible for kids regardless of their socio-economic background to be able to partake in online learning.

Blockchain technology does not stop with educators but can also help secure the details of endangered Nigerian schools and protect them from the grasp of Boko Haram.

A blockchain is an incredible tool that ensures efficiency and transparency when it comes to sending and securely receiving data.