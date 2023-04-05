How is Blockchain Re-inventing Cybersecurity and Profoundly Protecting the Digital Landscape?

As the digital age advances, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks threaten our personal privacy, financial systems, and critical infrastructure. Amidst this chaos, one technological innovation has emerged as a potential game-changer: blockchain technology. From securing sensitive data to authenticating online identities, blockchain technology offers a myriad of applications that could profoundly impact our digital landscape.

Let’s explore the myriad of ways in which blockchain can enhance cybersecurity across current industries, address the inherent flaws in traditional security models, and unlock new opportunities for organizations and individuals alike.

A potential solution to mitigating malicious threats

Blockchain technology gained widespread recognition as the foundation of Bitcoin around a decade ago and has since been mostly associated with cryptocurrencies in the public’s understanding. Blockchain’s decentralized, consensus-based, and trustless nature makes it naturally resistant to attacks.

For instance, in proof-of-work validation methods like Bitcoin, hackers must gain control of the majority of nodes to compromise ledger transactions, a computationally intensive and expensive task that makes it difficult to compromise the system. By extending this computational cost to other operations within a security scheme, it becomes less necessary to rely on a trusted central authority.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks often exploit internet domain name servers (DNS), which map IP addresses to readable website names. By moving DNS to blockchain, resources can be spread across multiple nodes, making it impractical for attackers to control the database.

However, merely building databases or applications on the blockchain is not enough to ensure invulnerability, given the persistence of hackers and the rising trend of cyberwarfare among governments. One approach to strengthen blockchain technology involves using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and prevent malicious data manipulation. Moreover, purpose-built AI can secure a system or database and be implemented on a more distributed model as a blockchain application that does not require trusted nodes to maintain integrity.

Replacing passwords with blockchain authentication

Passwords are undoubtedly the weakest link in today’s cybersecurity infrastructures. Around 80% of all cyberattacks in 2022 were caused by a password breach. Various sources offer different percentages of weak and vulnerable passwords, but it is widely agreed that passwords are an inadequate security measure for any device or software. Hackers can obtain the confidential personal data of 1.5 billion Facebook users through simple phishing and password attacks.

Understanding the password problem in cybersecurity

The issue with passwords is that they require frequent updates and changes, leading to excessively complex combinations that are difficult to remember, resulting in users frequently reusing the same passwords. Additionally, many users disregard basic security rules and ignore weak password warnings from software suppliers. Even security specialists are not immune, with only 50% of them changing their social network passwords in the past year and 20% never changing them. Despite regular password changes, a determined hacker can eventually crack any password.

According to Ponemon Institute, over half of the regular users and IT professionals desire an alternative protection method for their accounts that is simpler yet secure. Blockchain authentication has the potential to be that alternative. Some projects allow users to create an account in their system and use that access key for other systems and software, similar to using Facebook or Google accounts for Spotify or Netflix log-ins.

Recognizing the blockchain solution

Unlike Facebook or Google, blockchain authentication does not require passwords since it employs private keys, multi-step authentication, and biometric data to verify a user’s identity, making it more secure and user-friendly.

Blockchain-based systems assign each user a public key and a private key, which are necessary for direct authentication. The blockchain stores the public key, while the user keeps the private key.

Public keys serve as user identification, allowing transparent tracking of their actions on the blockchain. Meanwhile, the corresponding private keys, which should be secured on hardware devices, authenticate actions performed on the chain.

By embedding the private key on hardware devices, it is no longer stored in an application database, which is frequently the target of data breaches. This setup enhances security and ensures complete user control of their credentials, with the added benefit of the user not necessarily needing to know their private key.

In fact, several tech giants such as Civic, IBM, and Microsoft are already working on blockchain-based identification solutions. Microsoft has already launched a decentralized identification system based on the blockchain network.

Stopping automated lateral movement attacks

The emergence of intelligent devices and autonomous technologies has increased mobility and automated routine tasks. However, the losses incurred due to hacking and data breaches are now unprecedented, with examples like the hacking of Amazon’s Alexa or taking control of drones in Ukraine highlighting significant security gaps.

Having multiple intelligent devices increases the likelihood of hackers breaching security since they can select their targets, and most targets lack cyber threat protection. This has been demonstrated by Senrio Security Company, which breached an apartment or office by accessing a smartphone or security camera network. Additionally, even network privacy is of little concern since an average drone can be used to access the local network.

However, implementing a blockchain-based system can protect smart devices. Such systems are difficult to hack since hackers would need to take control of 51% of the devices within the system. Moreover, blockchain technology can effectively identify inauthentic or potentially harmful commands and input data, which are significant security gaps in intelligent device systems.

Maintaining data integrity with blockchain

In today’s world, data security has become a critical concern for individuals, institutions, and governments. The advent of blockchain technology has provided a solution that offers a high level of security and reliability for data storage and management.

Unlike traditional databases, data on blockchains is immutable and tamper-proof because network nodes cross-reference and build upon each other, requiring consensus to verify transactions. However, data off-chain is vulnerable to corruption, which underscores the importance of on-chain signatures in enabling new blockchain use cases where data security is paramount.

Three key areas where blockchain technology is being deployed to ensure data integrity include decentralized voting, health and scientific data collaboration across institutions, and decentralized metadata. With blockchain’s decentralized architecture and ability to maintain a tamper-proof record of data, it can play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity and authenticity of voting records, patient health records, and scientific research data.

Furthermore, blockchain technology can play a pivotal role in optimizing AI in cybersecurity by providing a decentralized metadata layer for cybersecurity threat intelligence. The ability of blockchain to ensure the integrity and authenticity of data will prove to be a critical tool in preventing cybersecurity threats and protecting against data breaches.

Securing DNS with decentralization

DNS (Domain Name System) functions like a phone book by linking website names with IP addresses so users can visit websites. Unfortunately, DNS is only partially decentralized, which leaves it vulnerable to attacks that can disable websites. As a result, numerous internet sellers and online outlets have lost clients due to temporary deactivation caused by DNS attacks.

According to research from the Neustar International Security Council in September 2021, 72% of research participants suffered from DNS attacks in the past 12 months. Common types of DNS attacks include poisoning DNS cache to redirect users to fraudulent websites, DNS amplification attacks that exploit vulnerabilities in DNS systems to amplify DDoS attacks, and DDoS attacks that overload servers, leading to total website deactivation.

Decentralized blockchains that host DNS systems can protect against these types of DNS attacks by eliminating vulnerabilities that exist in centralized systems. Hacking a central server, even the most protected one, is easier than hacking a blockchain with thousands of P2P nodes.

The Future of blockchain in Cybersecurity

The future potential of blockchain in cybersecurity is immense, and the technology is set to play a crucial role in securing our digital world. The decentralization and immutability of blockchain can eliminate the need for intermediaries, reduce the risk of data breaches, and enhance the integrity of data.

Furthermore, blockchain-based identity management systems can provide a more secure and transparent way of verifying and authenticating users, while the use of smart contracts can enable the secure and automatic execution of cybersecurity protocols. With blockchain technology continuing to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative applications and use cases emerge, revolutionizing the way we approach cybersecurity and protecting us against the ever-growing threat of cybercrime.

It’s impossible to consider any cyber defense or information system as 100% secure. What is considered safe today may not be tomorrow due to the lucrative nature of cybercrime and the criminals’ ability to invent new methods of attack. While blockchain technology offers capabilities like data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, cyber security controls, and standards need to be adopted to safeguard organizations that incorporate blockchain into their technical infrastructure from external attacks, just as with any other system.

Conclusion

Blockchain is already becoming an integral security practice for corporations across different industries, serving as the underlying technology for securing data. Blockchain can extend beyond corporate and government data management and liability reduction, returning data ownership to users. The technology is raising the bar in data security and is poised to remain the leading solution for safeguarding sensitive information online. Users will enjoy a simpler and more secure digital life on the blockchain, reducing fraud and restoring trust in online transactions.