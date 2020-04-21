Towards improving gamers’ experience, Vinetree Corporation, the firm behind GameTalkTalk, a South Korean gaming app, has rolled out a blockchain platform for gamers with new features and rewards.

The three reward features contained in the Blockchain platform are a social media DApps, a matchmaking peer-to-peer gaming platform, and a digital item exchange.

Outside the blockchain platform launched, Vinetree corporation on Monday unveiled the Ludena protocol, revealing that between May-August 2020, users around the globe would be able to use the apps internal crypto coin dubbed “stars” for playing the game and downloading new games.

Besides the Vinetree blockchain platform, native token, user data features to be added

The apps internal crypto, stars could be used to buy gift cards, in-game items, and tangible products. It could also be changed to LDN, that game publishers use to access the community for marketing.

The app uses user behavior information like mobile gaming experience, the amount spent on downloaded games, and how well the user plays games. These pieces of information are used to pair gaming firms to players.

Globally, game publishers are begging to show interest in Blockchain tech, which is evident in the number of blockchain-based games users, which is on the rise thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The gaming industry, blockchain project collaborations

Outside the blockchain platform, rolled out for gamers by GameTalkTalk, several other gaming firms are working with blockchain firms to improve the experience for players.

Infinite Fleet recently announced it partnered the blockchain marketplace, STOKR, to begin a fundraiser to improve the game further.

Another blockchain platform, Refereum, also that rewards users for game engagement, has also partnered Tron to pay video game streaming users in TRX token.

Atari also, an entertainment firm, partnered The Sandbox for its blockchain version of its popular user-generated content and gaming platform. The Sandbox will provide new features to users powered by blockchain tech.

According to Immutable’s Alex Connolly, blockchain won’t make a successful game but only adds value and enhance gamers’ experience.