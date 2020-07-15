The ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) in China added Blockchain jobs, particularly Blockchain Engineer and Blockchain Application Operator to the updated list of official occupations in the country.

In the list, Blockchain Engineers are explained to be people who work on architecture design, programming, system application, and testing. At the same time, Blockchain Application operators are technicians who use blockchain applications in industry, education, or the public sector.

With the addition of these Blockchain jobs to the list of recognized occupations in the country, China now recognizes 1,838 occupations. It has been a trend in the country as they update the list every year adding new occupations as the economy evolves and new industries emerge.

Blockchain jobs inclusion and changing China’s economy

It all began in 1999 when China published the first reference codifying occupations. The book was annually updated following the evolving economy and the emergence of new industries. The last year edition of the book included eSport Athlete’ and ‘Drone Pilot’ to the directory. It showed that the eSport industry in China continued to grow then alongside the continuous increase in commercial and governmental application of drones.

Outside the Blockchain jobs added to the list this year, other occupations added to the list are Live-streaming online marketing specialist, and online teacher both trades that have exploded in popularity as hundreds of millions are stuck inside on their computers thanks to COVID-19.

China tipped to be blockchain leader in the world

After China’s President Xi Jinping backed blockchain technology last year, analysts said the country was poised to take the lead in blockchain. The move could enable the world’s second-largest economy to control the development of the nascent technology in the absence of competition from other regions like Europe and the U.S.