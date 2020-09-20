Blockchain regulations in Tamil Nadu will be the first of its kind in India

Fresh investments could generate over 83.000 new jobs

The state government plans to improve cooperation between the academic community, start-ups, and industry

Tamil Nadu, the Indian state, exposes its new plans for technological advancement in infrastructure. Their plan is to implement blockchain technology to advance and make it easier to access public services.

According to local media, the Indian chief minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami stated that they plan to adopt policies related to AI and blockchain development.

Palaniswami said that this decision will be very beneficial for citizens. This decision will put Tamil Nadu in the first place of Indian states which has policies that treat cybersecurity and related technologies from the ethical point of view.

Tamil Nadu will be the first state with modern technological policies

Palaniswami announced this during the industry conference Connect 2020.

This decision is not a big surprise as Tamil Nadu is among the technologically most advanced Indian states, and the IT and blockchain industries here have the best chances to develop.

Speaking at Connect 2020, Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu is aiming to return the economy to the previous normal before the pandemic. These activities can be seen as a continuation of the process that started last year after the Global Investors Meet, 2019.

Since the start of the previous year, this Indian state attracted almost 300 new projects and investments. Some are already implemented, while others are on different degrees of implementation. These projects over Rs 19,000 worth have the potential to generate over 83.000 new jobs.

Tamil Nadu remains to be a “Destination of Choice” for the IT sector

This Indian state’s government plans to enact the three new policies related to AI and DLTs.

According to The New Indian Express, the state IT department had talks with other parts of the state government and different investors. The main subject of these talks was the development of advanced technologies based on blockchain in Tamil Nadu.

The state will launch the Knowledge Proof Identity Based Services Delivery Project

According to the chief minister, it is just a matter of time when it will be implemented. This project has great importance for government services given to citizens. It will be realized by setting the Block-Chain Backbone infrastructure on the foundation of the State Family Data Base (SFDB).

This initiative could encourage AI and DLTs development in Tamil Nadu. The main goal of all these implementations of advanced technologies is to create new value for citizens while keeping it ethically suitable for their personal and social values.

The Indian state of Tamil Nadu plans to improve cooperation between the academic community, start-ups, and industry. And these regulations emphasize the need for a hub that will facilitate this.

The state of Tamil Nadu also adopted a strategy for cybersecurity to protect data and reduce cybercrimes.