Team 3D has achieved yet another remarkable feat in the blockchain gaming industry after it launched the new VIDYA token.

According to Team 3D, the creation of the VIDYA token was a move by the company to widen their reach in the current budding blockchain gaming industry. Furthermore, the company wants to use the new token to push for their space into the top spot when it comes to gaming platforms.

The first feature of the token other than serving as a means to purchase things on a different platform is to allow game developers to build games that are linked with each other through a sharing method. The token will also serve as an escrow where users can deposit funds to play on a player to player basis.

VIDYA seeks to rewards developers of blockchain games

The essential quality that the VIDYA token possesses is to provide adequate funds for game developers in the blockchain gaming sector. Team 3D has further announced that in a bid to fulfil their promise to provide funds for game developers, about 30% of the freshly minted tokens would be earmarked for costs that arise from game development. The coins would be used to provide seed funding for games that are almost at the end of their development phase.

Team 3D boasts of the broad coverage of the blockchain gaming sector

Notably, Team 3D is a blockchain gaming company based in Canada that has been building applications on the Ethereum blockchain. Presently, the company has several successful applications that have been developed and are in wide use.

The firm has also been involved in the development of high calibre games for high-grade gamers in the blockchain gaming sector.

A representative of Team 3D said:

The new VIDYA token seeks to reward developers of blockchain games while giving rewards to the players as well.

With this move, developers would be able to make interesting games and not make copies of other games always available on the space.