Dinwiddie to launch blockchain-base app, Calaxy in October

Blockchain gaming used for education

Blockchain gaming has introduced a variety of blockchain-based apps throughout the financial sectors, but now it reaches basketball.

Point guard position of the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie has introduced the blockchain-based Calaxy app – short for “creator galaxy”. The precursor to the creation of Calaxy was Dinwiddie’s launch of a blockchain-funded digital token back in March this year.

Predicted to go live by late October, Calaxy is stated to be made for both influencers and creators alike. Users will be able to sell blockchain-funded digital tokens via the integrated decentralized oracle network, Chainlink (LINK). Additionally, users are to be able to use tokens to redeem multiple interactions such as producing dividends and speculating on future token value.

“It’s all about connectivity at the end of the day” Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie’s aspiration is to bring users together and improve future community engagement. In high hopes, Dinwiddie has already managed to sign up NBA players, singers and the WNBA player, Imani McGee-Stafford.

The future of blockchain gaming

The blockchain gaming community has been very active. In the past two months alone, the likes of Litecoin’s (LTC) LiteBringer has been introduced and speculations have arisen whether blockchain will boost the future of the online gaming industry.

Even post-COVID-19 closures of schools have prompted the introduction of a blockchain virtual gaming learning app. As blockchain-backed applications become increasingly mainstream, blockchain gaming will surely follow.