The year 2020 has been the year of the pandemic but if it taught the world one thing, digital innovation is inevitable. Blockchain funding, in turn, saw an almost twofold rise, i.e. about 79 percent rise during the year and for a good reason.

The technology that powered the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin almost a decade ago now powers more than 2000 cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, but that is not the end of it.

In the past decade, the technology grew out of Bitcoin’s shadow and into the limelight. The technology is now driving innovation in almost every other sector known to man including governance and food chain supply.

The most popular application of the technology has been in the voting systems where countries like Thailand initiated a blockchain-based voting system prototype.

Blockchain funding: Top Companies and Investors

In the year 2020 not just the new startups but some of the old whales also jumped on to the blockchain bandwagon, and of course rose to the top.

Out of the top blockchain companies across the globe, Science Soft and Prolifics are the only two giants with $25 million and $34.77 million revenue that were founded before 2000.

Most of the A lister blockchain bases startup companies including the Ripple Lab with $163.33 million revenue were founded after 2010.

The list includes LeewayHertz, Blockchangers, Techracers, Chromaway, OpenLedger ApS, Ezetech, LimeChain, Chain, and Intellectsoft. Where most work in blockchain development and application areas with the exception of Ripple and the two giants.

When it comes to the source of these blockchain funding, well pretty much every big institution and investor is on board the bandwagon. Besides the traditional venture capitalists, there are about 46 crypto-specific investors who poured in at least one million United States dollars in blockchain funding projects.

The 46 investors include:

Right Side Capital Management 1 million dollars Camp One Ventures 2 million dollars Streamlined Ventures 2 million dollars Compound 2 million dollars TechStars 3 million dollars Arbor Ventures 4 million dollars Greycroft 4 million dollars 500 Startups 5 million dollars PreAngel 5 million dollars First Round Capital 6 million dollars 8 Decimal Capital 6 million dollars Foundation Capital 7 million dollars Abstract Ventures 9 million dollars 1confirmation 10 million dollars ZhenFund 11 million dollars Fenbushi Capital 12 million dollars AME Cloud Ventures 12 million dollars Sequoia Capital 12million dollars Google Ventures 14 million dollars Kindred Ventures 15 million dollars Future Perfect Ventures 15 million dollars Earlybird Venture Capital 15 million dollars InBlockchain 18 million dollars Node Capital 20 million dollars Danhua Capital 20 million dollars Hashed 20 million dollars Mosaic Ventures 21 milliom Galaxy Asset Management 23 million dollars Lightspeed Venture Partners 24 million dollars Mandra Capital 24 million dollars Draper Associates 25 million dollars Tusk Ventures 26 million dollars JAFCO Japan 27 million dollars Union Square Ventures 28 million dollars General Catalyst 28 million dollars Liberty City Ventures 29 million dollars FBG Capital 30 million dollars IDG Capital 31 million dollars RRE Ventures 32 million dollars Tally Capital 35 million dollars Ceyuan Ventures 36 million dollars Polychain Capital 40 million dollars FinLab 50 million dollars Catagonia 50 million dollars Andreessen Horowitz 55 million dollars Pantera Capital 65 million dollars Binary Capital 67 million dollars Blockchain Capital 71 million dollars Limitless Crypto Investments 77 million dollars Digital Currency Group 78 million dollars Major blockchain funding providers in 2020

Besides these major funding options blockchain startups are also availing bank-driven blockchain funding, government funding, development funding from different blockchain associations, and fundings from individual investors.