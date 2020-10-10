|
The year 2020 has been the year of the pandemic but if it taught the world one thing, digital innovation is inevitable. Blockchain funding, in turn, saw an almost twofold rise, i.e. about 79 percent rise during the year and for a good reason.
The technology that powered the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin almost a decade ago now powers more than 2000 cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, but that is not the end of it.
In the past decade, the technology grew out of Bitcoin’s shadow and into the limelight. The technology is now driving innovation in almost every other sector known to man including governance and food chain supply.
The most popular application of the technology has been in the voting systems where countries like Thailand initiated a blockchain-based voting system prototype.
Blockchain funding: Top Companies and Investors
In the year 2020 not just the new startups but some of the old whales also jumped on to the blockchain bandwagon, and of course rose to the top.
Out of the top blockchain companies across the globe, Science Soft and Prolifics are the only two giants with $25 million and $34.77 million revenue that were founded before 2000.
Most of the A lister blockchain bases startup companies including the Ripple Lab with $163.33 million revenue were founded after 2010.
The list includes LeewayHertz, Blockchangers, Techracers, Chromaway, OpenLedger ApS, Ezetech, LimeChain, Chain, and Intellectsoft. Where most work in blockchain development and application areas with the exception of Ripple and the two giants.
When it comes to the source of these blockchain funding, well pretty much every big institution and investor is on board the bandwagon. Besides the traditional venture capitalists, there are about 46 crypto-specific investors who poured in at least one million United States dollars in blockchain funding projects.
The 46 investors include:
|Right Side Capital Management
|1 million dollars
|Camp One Ventures
|2 million dollars
|Streamlined Ventures
|2 million dollars
|Compound
|2 million dollars
|TechStars
|3 million dollars
|Arbor Ventures
|4 million dollars
|Greycroft
|4 million dollars
|500 Startups
|5 million dollars
|PreAngel
|5 million dollars
|First Round Capital
|6 million dollars
|8 Decimal Capital
|6 million dollars
|Foundation Capital
|7 million dollars
|Abstract Ventures
|9 million dollars
|1confirmation
|10 million dollars
|ZhenFund
|11 million dollars
|Fenbushi Capital
|12 million dollars
|AME Cloud Ventures
|12 million dollars
|Sequoia Capital
|12million dollars
|Google Ventures
|14 million dollars
|Kindred Ventures
|15 million dollars
|Future Perfect Ventures
|15 million dollars
|Earlybird Venture Capital
|15 million dollars
|InBlockchain
|18 million dollars
|Node Capital
|20 million dollars
|Danhua Capital
|20 million dollars
|Hashed
|20 million dollars
|Mosaic Ventures
|21 milliom
|Galaxy Asset Management
|23 million dollars
|Lightspeed Venture Partners
|24 million dollars
|Mandra Capital
|24 million dollars
|Draper Associates
|25 million dollars
|Tusk Ventures
|26 million dollars
|JAFCO Japan
|27 million dollars
|Union Square Ventures
|28 million dollars
|General Catalyst
|28 million dollars
|Liberty City Ventures
|29 million dollars
|FBG Capital
|30 million dollars
|IDG Capital
|31 million dollars
|RRE Ventures
|32 million dollars
|Tally Capital
|35 million dollars
|Ceyuan Ventures
|36 million dollars
|Polychain Capital
|40 million dollars
|FinLab
|50 million dollars
|Catagonia
|50 million dollars
|Andreessen Horowitz
|55 million dollars
|Pantera Capital
|65 million dollars
|Binary Capital
|67 million dollars
|Blockchain Capital
|71 million dollars
|Limitless Crypto Investments
|77 million dollars
|Digital Currency Group
|78 million dollars
Besides these major funding options blockchain startups are also availing bank-driven blockchain funding, government funding, development funding from different blockchain associations, and fundings from individual investors.