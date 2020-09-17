Blockchain for education may be the new trend in South Asia.

KEY Foundation initiates blockchain ecosystem in India.

MadLab working with British Council and local stake holders for blockchain project in Pakistan.

Blockchain adoption is generally on the rise, but blockchain for education is one of the most important uses of this technological advent. Especially for the under-developed and developing countries, the technology brings corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments.

So far, a general lack of blockchain based projects have been observed in South Asia. While there are a few honorable blockchain mentions in the region, there have been many blockchain for education projects across the globe. The technology adoption has been on a general rise across the globe, even in the government sector.

Blockchain for education on the rise in South Asia

One such example is the recent partnership between the KEY Foundation (KF) and one of the largest English education online communities, English Forward (EF). This partnership works to set up a blockchain-based education ecosystem in India. On the other hand, the Manchester Digital Laboratory (MadLab) alongside the British Council, and local stake holders are putting blockchain for education to use in Pakistan.

Both initiatives are targeting low income areas – Chennai in India and the adjoining Northern Areas of Pakistan comprising Hunza, Skardu and Swat, etc. to bring about positive change in their respective project areas.

The KF and EF partnership focuses on English language education for youth as part of a long-term project plan. The aim of this plan is not only to provide education to the “graduating student” members, but also to bring them opportunities through a job-board and tutoring opportunities.

The three-part project includes a boot camp based program aimed at women entrepreneurs. The program is reaching remote communities with low internet connectivity due to high altitude and reach. So far, over 152 women have been trained in the four regions including Hunza, Swat, Skardu and Abbottabad. The second part of the project was to identify culture specific constraints for these remote communities and bring them onto a blockchain based certification program.

With these new blockchain for education programs, communities in South Asia are expected to shift their respective geographic preferences into the blockchain realm and onto new heights.