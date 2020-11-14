Blockchain Covid-19 app is on trial at a New York airport.

Blockchain Covid-19 app is on trial at a New York airport. The app will help New York state airport commuters track surface cleanliness in real-time. Albany airport has started trying out the ‘Wellness Trace App’ to keep an eye on how to clean the surfaces and objects in the airport.



The Albany County Airport Authority CEO, Philip Calderone, said that the app is ahead of the game and is a significant step to use technology during and after Covid-19. The app was created with Azure enterprise blockchain.



The app was put together by General Electric Co. (GE) with TE-FOOD as well as Eurofins. The app’s goal is to ensure that passengers stay safe at all times during their travel and amid Covid-19.



The blockchain Covid-19 app will delve information around cleanliness to travelers, and the information will be up to date and relevant. Passengers can find out what the surfaces are like through QR code stickers dotted around the facility.



The commuters will be able to use their phones to scan the QR codes. Within the app, travelers will share their comments on how clean a surface is near them.



The airport spokesperson said that the experiment should extend up to three months and that employees will use the app to keep areas clean. There will be above 45 stickers that customers can scan in areas and on items across their space.